B.C. woman needs 50 stitches after 3 dogs attack couple on neighbourhood walk

Police confirm 4 people injured in incident, neighbours say dogs have been cause of local concern

A couple walking in their Maple Ridge neighbourhood were sent to hospital after being attacked by three dogs that appeared to be pit bulls on Wednesday night, April 2.

A third person, a neighbour who came help the help them, was also bitten on the leg, according to a neighbour on Manor Avenue.

The couple was taken to the ground, and the woman received severe bites on her arms that required some 50 stitches to close. Her husband needed 16 stitches in the leg/hip area.

The attack ended when the dog owners came outside and opened a van door, ordered the dogs to jump inside, and shut them inside the vehicle.

According to a neighbour, the dogs are often loose, and have terrorized Manor Avenue, which is a side street near Maple Ridge Secondary. Residents of the street won't let their children be on the road near the dogs, he said.

There were two ambulances called to the scene, and multiple police vehicles.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed that officers responded to a report of a dog attack outside a residence in the 21700 block of Manor Avenue at about 8 p.m.

Officers attended and spoke to multiple people on scene. Police reported that four people needed medical attention for injuries that were not life threatening.

RCMP said the file is still under investigation, and the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has also been contacted.