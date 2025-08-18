Bear Creek wildfire north of Harrison under control

Wildfire has been burning since July 29

Agassiz-Harrison can breathe a collective sigh of relief now that the 242-hectare wildfire near Bear Creek is under control.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) status of "under control" means the wildfire is not projected to spread beyond its current perimeter. There have been no reports of open flames for several days.

The Bear Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 and is believed to be human-caused. The decreased wildfire behaviour thanks to the hard work of firefighting crews, heavy equipment operators and aviation crews has reduced this once-wildfire of note to its lowest possible status without being classified as out. Due to certain terrain, parts of the fire "remain inoperable," per BCWS.

Nearly 60 people worked to battle the wildfire at its peak, assisted by up to five helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.

The evacuation alert associated with this wildfire has been rescinded, per BCWS. This includes the recreation site, Cooks Cove, Macs Cove, JB's Cove, Beach Bay, Sturgeon Bay, Blind Bay and Lakeberg Bay.

The Harrison East Forest Service Road (FSR) is now open to the public and all other road closures associated with this wildfire have been removed, including the Kookipi FSR in the Nahatlatch Valley. However, the area is an active worksite and local campers, residents and boaters are asked to steer clear as crews work on the active wildfire.

Harrison FSR may still have hazards along the road due to an unstable slope; the fire created the potential danger of falling trees and rocks.

The Bear Creek wildfire is by far the largest wildfire in the Agassiz-Harrison area this year. There is only one other active wildfire in the area; The 3-6 hectare Cogburn Creek wildfire is about 3.6 hectares in size and is under control. The Timbermans Creek and Chehalis River wildfires – each less than one hectare in size – were both declared out on Aug. 8.

Four of the seven wildfires in the Agassiz-Harrison area this year to date are suspected to be human-caused, including Bear Creek and Cogburn Creek.

To report wildfires or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

