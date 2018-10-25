Samantha Wilson is all smiles at the Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press’ Victoria News celebrates inspiring women in our community

Inspirational women were front and center as Black Press’ Victoria News celebrated Women in Business with a gala at the Union Club of B.C. See the full video below.

Samantha Wilson won the Women in Business Rising Star Award, Michele Davis took the Community Initiative Award and Rosalind Scott was honoured with the Business Leader Award.

David Black shares a laugh with Helen Hughes at Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Samantha Wilson and her father John Wilson at Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Rosalind Scott speaks after winning the Business Leader Award at Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Samantha Wilson wipes a tear from her eye after winning the Rising Star Award at Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Michele Davis and Rosalind Scott at Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press’ Penny Sakamoto speaks at the Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Ken Levigne performs at Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Ken Levigne performs at Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

A full house at the Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

David Black shares a dance with Penny Sakamoto at Women in Business at the Union Club of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

