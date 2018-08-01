Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy visits Prospect Lake

Power To Be annual fundraiser event brings in big personalities

Tim Cormode didn’t miss his chance to pick the mind of Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy during the latter’s tour of Power to Be’s Prospect Lake property on Wednesday afternoon.

Cuddy, his sons Devin and Sam, and other Canadian celebrities such as Tara Slone from Sportsnet’s Hometown Hockey and Chef Nicole Gomes (winner of Top Chef Canada), visited the lakeside estate that serves as a nature playground ahead of the Wednesday night’s Power to Golf tournament and banquet event at the Victoria Golf Club in Oak Bay. Slone is the MC, Gomes will prepare food and the Jim Cuddy Band, joined by Devin and Sam, will perform.

While walking towards the water of Prospect Lake Cormode, who started Power To Be, shared his vision to hold the annual fundraiser on the Prospect Lake course, with the idea of the hill serving as a natural amphitheatre the water as the backdrop for a stage.

“We want to have food from chefs, music [like Blue Rodeo], and just a way to say thank you to all the people who support us,” Cormode said.

Cuddy was able to share some ideas about stage placement and sight lines for concert goers.

Power To Be is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018 and as part of the celebration the Victoria-based non-profit is hosting a special Power To Golf. The annual fundraising event will be made special this year with a live performance by the Blue Rodeo frontman and his sons. 

Past celebrities to the event include the NHL playing Benn brothers, Jordie and Jamie, as well as Tyson Barrie.

reporter@saanichnews.com

