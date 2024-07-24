Boaters warned to stay away from waterbombers on Shawnigan Lake

Boaters reminded to steer clear of aircraft

Fire crews are using Shawnigan Lake to collect water to battle the blaze raging at Sooke Potholes Regional Park north of Sooke.

"Boaters on Shawnigan lake may see water scooping aircraft filling," said a BC Wildfire Service response update on the organization's web site. "All boaters are required to dock immediately if aircraft are operating on the lake as any obstruction to approach, filling and departures will cause the mission to be aborted."

Fines are steep for those interfering with firefighting efforts.

Violation ticket fines of $1,150 or an administrative penalty of up to $100,000 could be issued. Offenders could also be charged with an offence under the Wildfire Act, which also carries a maximum fine of $100,000.

As of Wednesday morning, July 24, the fire BC Wildfire Service had the Old Man Lake fire listed as being 50 hectares and out of control.

"The size was updated due to some overnight growth from winds, and also better visibility and flying conditions today allowed us to get a better look at the fire," reported Coastal Fire Centre fire information officer Julia Caranci.

The fire, discovered on the afternoon of July 22, is suspected to be human-cased and thick smoke can be seen at the site and well beyond.

On Wednesday morning, the Wildfire Service had four initial attack crews and one 10-person CRD parks fire crew, as well as response officers and aviation resources, including three helicopters, responding.

"This fire is burning in steep and challenging terrain and responder safety remains out number one priority," Caranci said.

No other evacuations have been ordered but the CRD has enacted parks and recreation closures.

Find wildfire updates on the mobile app or online at: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/dashboard