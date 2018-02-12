The Westshore wolves take on the Saanich Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Pearkes Arena. (Cam Preece photo)

Braves host Wolves for regular season finale, Friday

Tickets to Braves’ Friday game just $5 through Soap for Hope

The Saanich Braves host the Westshore Wolves for the Braves’ final regular season game on Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Pearkes.

Going into the final week the Braves led the South division with 50 points, 23-16-5, with the fourth-place Wolves (21-21-2, 44 points) chasing the Victoria Cougars (21-19-2, 45) for third in the South (stats prior to Feb. 10 games).

In their Feb. 2 meet-up the Braves topped the Wolves 7-1.

This year the VIJHL changed the playoff format to a one-through-eight format. Instead of playing South and North divisional opponents until the final round, the first-overall Nanaimo Buccaneers (35-8-2) will play the eighth-place Oceanside Generals (16-2-6). There will also be no wild card game, which means the lowly Comox Valley Glacier Kings, with just four wins in 43 games, will not advance to the playoffs.

The Braves will likely draw the sixth-place Wolves, though mathematically the Wolves could catch the fourth-place Victoria Cougars (22-19-3) or fifth-place Kerry Park Islanders (21-19-5).

This Friday’s regular season finale for the Braves is also a fundraiser for Soap for Hope, a local initiative that supplies 57 shelters on Vancouver Island with five-piece hygiene kits. The local non-profit is selling Braves tickets ahead of Friday for a discount of just $5 each, compared to the normal price of $9 for adults, $7 for seniors.

The Friday night game will have a variety of raffle prizes from Starbucks, Bean Around the World, Jackson’s Ice Cream, Whole Foods, Coastline Skate and Surf, and more. Just bring a hygiene product donation with ticket to be enter.

There’s also a 50/50 raffle and Cups of Hope, which cost $20. Some are winning mugs with gift cards.

The Chuck a Puck contest will have a four pack of HarbourCats tickets for any game in the 2018 season, four ice cream items at Jackson’s Ice Cream and a $20 dollar gift card to The Joint Pizzeria.

To order Soap for Hope tickets to the Braves’ Feb. 16 game call 250-331-3353 during the week. They can be picked up at 426 William St., between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday this week. Tickets are also available at the door.

