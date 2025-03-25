BREAKING: Kootenay avalanche kills three skiers, injures another

The incident took place Monday afternoon in the Clute Creek watershed

An avalanche near Kaslo has killed three skiers and critically injured another.

The incident Monday occurred in an alpine area on the east side of Kootenay Lake, according to an RCMP statement.

Police said two groups of skiers were waiting in a staging area below the tree line in the Clute Creek watershed at about 1 p.m. A transport helicopter pilot observed the avalanche before it hit the group and sounded an alarm.

Although one group of skiers escaped harm, the other group made up of four men were swept away.

The victims include a 53-year-old guide from Kaslo, a 45-year-old tourist from Idaho, and a 44-year-old visiter from Whistler, B.C. The fourth, a 40-year-old from Nelson, was found injured.

The Kootenays are currently rated high for danger by Avalanche Canada at all elevations.

It's the second time in two years an avalanche near Kaslo has led to fatalities. Two Nelson police officers were killed in 2023 while backcountry skiing.