Search underway for driver of truck that plunged into B.C. river

The truck left Highway 5 entering North Thompson River north of Clearwater on Thursday, July 10
Hettie Buck

Clearwater RCMP are involved in a search for a missing driver of a pickup truck along Highway 5 that plunged into the river south of Otter Creek near McMurphy just north of Vavenby, in the B.C. interior Thursday afternoon, July 10. 

The call came into the Clearwater detachment at 2:59 p.m. Thursday. 

Sgt. Grant Simpson, detachment commander of the Clearwater RCMP told Black Press "We know that this involves a family of four, two parents and two children. The mother and the kids are safe and were able to exit the vehicle. There is a search underway along the North Thompson River in the area as the truck is no longer visible and we understand the father doesn't swim well. There are multiple witnesses with many helping to search the river banks at this time."

Simpson reports that a helicopter is en route to assist in the search as well as the Clearwater Fire Department "bringing their drone to assist." 

Officials are asking the public to drive with caution as emergency vehicles are attending and while the search is in progress. 

Mickey Humphrey of Bone Creek said she was returning home from Clearwater when she saw the scene and many people pulled over to help. 

"I could see debris but could not see a truck," she said. "The river is really high and dirty." 

More to come

