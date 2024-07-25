 Skip to content
BREAKING: Wildfire evacuation ordered for Argenta and Johnsons Landing

The evacuation order includes 191 properties on the east shore of Kootenay Lake
Nelson Star Staff
argenta-map
Argenta and Johnsons Landing are located on the east shore of Kootenay Lake. The Argenta Creek wildfire is 735 hectares in size.B.C. Wildfire Service/Nelson Star

Residents of Argenta and Johnsons Landing have been ordered to evacuate due to the threat of the Argenta Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay announced the evacuation order at 12:20 a.m. on July 25 following a recommendation from BC Wildfire Service. It includes the communities of Argenta and Johnsons Landing as well as nearby rural areas in Electoral Area H.

A list and a map of the 191 properties can be found here

The RDCK news release gives the following instructions:

"Residents and Visitors are required to leave the Evacuation Order area immediately. Evacuated residents are asked to go to their pre-arranged emergency locations. Register for Emergency Support Services (ESS) in person located at the Kaslo Legion, 403 5th St. OR register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-800-387-4258. For further assistance you can call the RDCK EOC public inquiry line at 250-352-7701.

 

