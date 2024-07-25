BREAKING: Wildfire evacuation ordered for Argenta and Johnsons Landing

Residents of Argenta and Johnsons Landing have been ordered to evacuate due to the threat of the Argenta Creek wildfire.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay announced the evacuation order at 12:20 a.m. on July 25 following a recommendation from BC Wildfire Service. It includes the communities of Argenta and Johnsons Landing as well as nearby rural areas in Electoral Area H.
A list and a map of the 191 properties can be found here.
The RDCK news release gives the following instructions:
"Residents and Visitors are required to leave the Evacuation Order area immediately. Evacuated residents are asked to go to their pre-arranged emergency locations. Register for Emergency Support Services (ESS) in person located at the Kaslo Legion, 403 5th St. OR register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-800-387-4258. For further assistance you can call the RDCK EOC public inquiry line at 250-352-7701.