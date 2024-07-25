BREAKING: Wildfire evacuation ordered for Argenta and Johnsons Landing

The evacuation order includes 191 properties on the east shore of Kootenay Lake

Residents of Argenta and Johnsons Landing have been ordered to evacuate due to the threat of the Argenta Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay announced the evacuation order at 12:20 a.m. on July 25 following a recommendation from BC Wildfire Service. It includes the communities of Argenta and Johnsons Landing as well as nearby rural areas in Electoral Area H.

A list and a map of the 191 properties can be found here.

The RDCK news release gives the following instructions:

"Residents and Visitors are required to leave the Evacuation Order area immediately. Evacuated residents are asked to go to their pre-arranged emergency locations. Register for Emergency Support Services (ESS) in person located at the Kaslo Legion, 403 5th St. OR register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-800-387-4258. For further assistance you can call the RDCK EOC public inquiry line at 250-352-7701.

"ESS may not be able to accommodate your pets, so make sure you have prepared your pets by having appropriate cages, food, water, and bowls, and ensure they are wearing identification. You may wish to arrange to have your pets cared for by family or friends.

"Access to the Evacuation Order area is being controlled. You will not be permitted to return to your home during the Evacuation Order unless it is safe to do so and you have been given permission by local officials and emergency personnel.

"The Argenta Creek wildfire was first discovered on July 18. It is approximately 735 ha and the suspected cause is a lightning strike."