Campbell River bumps up rec centre police presence on weekends due to rowdy teens

Teens have been making decisions at Strathcona Gardens that are 'not conducive to public order,' say RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP have stepped up their presence at Strathcona Gardens on the weekends following several incidents involving teenagers engaging in inappropriate behaviour on and around the property.

"Unfortunately, a group of early teens (who have been identified) are misbehaving," Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP wrote in an email. "Drinking, vaping and smoking in the forest nearby and then in their drug and alcohol enhanced state, they make choices that are not conducive to public order."

The individuals have stolen mustard and ketchup dispensers, vandalized walls and floors, threw ice balls at cars and staff, spat on doors when asked to leave, and swore at security, Tyre said.

The incidents have nothing to do with the hockey games as the individuals causing the issues are not there to buy tickets or use the pool, he added.

Strathcona Gardens already had security measures in place and has since enhanced them, he said.