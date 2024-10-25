Island chief disappointed with reception to Indigenous place names request

The Liǧʷiłdaxʷ nation chief addressed council on landmark name changes initiative

Chief Chris Roberts of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation called a recent discussion Campbell River city councillors had about restoring the traditional Likʷala names of three city landmarks "disappointing."

"It was a little bit disappointing," said Roberts during a council meeting Thursday (Oct. 24) night. "To hear some of the comments, and how it was received, and the dialogue there."

Roberts was referring to a committee meeting held on Oct. 8 during which councillors addressed the request to change the official names of Discovery Passage, Quinsam River, and Tyee Spit.

The Liǧʷiłdaxʷ First Nations, which include the We Wai Kai, Wei Wai Kum and Kwiakah, submitted the request to the B.C. Geographical Names Office. In August, the provincial office sought the city's feedback on the potential impacts of the name changes.

The Liǧʷiłdaxʷ nations have asked for the restoration of Discovery Passage to its original name, Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ Passage, or Rapids, (pronounced "Lee-gwilthdaxw"). Furthermore, they seek to restore Quinsam River to “Kʷənsəm” (pronounced Quinsam), and Tyee Spit to “ʔuxstalis” (pronounced Oox-sta-lease).

READ MORE: First Nations seek name change for Discovery Passage and other landforms

On Thursday night, Roberts brought up a comment made by Coun. Ben Lanyon on Oct. 8 about the request possibly being "out of step with current public opinion." Roberts also pointed out it was said that reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is a positive step, but the "pace is debatable," and if it happens too quickly, it could lead to "unintended consequences."

Roberts acknowledged that progress has been made to improve relationships with Indigenous peoples, but the pace needs to increase to achieve results.

"We want to look at getting beyond (...) some of the separation, and divide, and fearmongering around a commitment to reconciliation and upholding the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples," Roberts told the council, adding comments like those made during the October meeting are "worrisome."

Roberts added that restoring traditional names is not controversial and highlighted the recent efforts of the shíshálh Nation to reinstate traditional place names on the Sunshine Coast.

Roberts noted that First Nations elders work tirelessly to recommend initiatives like this one, and they are important to their communities.

"I encourage you to take this opportunity to be a leader in reconciliation and chose a positive relationship with the Liǧʷiłdaxʷ Nations, and all Indigenous people, and put your support behind this," he said.