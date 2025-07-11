Campbell River petting farm home to Vancouver Island's first baby wallabies

Petting farm is first on Vancouver Island to have wallabies, says owner

Wallabies are amazing animals that show a lot of affection: you'll really feel like you're part of their "pod" when they start licking and grooming you – which is something our wallabies absolutely enjoy! said Katie Denne, the owner of Holly Hill Farm.

Have you ever dreamed about cuddling a kangaroo? A Campbell River petting farm is offering the next best thing.



After losing their entire chicken flock to avian flu last fall, the Holly Hill Farm petting farm now has baby wallabies for visitors who need a snuggle fix.



Like kangaroos, all wallabies are marsupials. The young, called joeys, are raised in a pouch, and they have long, powerful tails that are used for balance. Wallabies are not promoted as house pets, but rather as hobby farm pets because they need lots of space, specialized diets, and keepers with a thorough understanding of their natural behaviours to thrive.



"Their most charming feature has to be the pouch," said Katie Denne, the owner of Holly Hill Farm. "These little critters absolutely adore being carried around in what looks almost like a soft beach bag!! We use soft tote bags that mimic a mother's pouch. They love it so much that if you hold one out, they'll often somersault in headfirst!"

She said wallabies are incredibly social and gentle creatures, often snuggling right into your hands when you pet them.

The farm has also welcomed a new flock of chickens and ducks.

The petting farm is located at 2311 Ida Rd. in Campbell River and is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.