Carey Price chainsaw carving statue unveiled in Williams Lake

A chainsaw carving of Anahim Lake's Carey Price was unveiled at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Lynda Price, left, and Jerry Price stand next to the chainsaw carving statue of their son Carey Price.

Williams Lake will get to see Carey Price in goalie gear on the regular now –a wooden version of him that is.

A chainsaw carving by artist Jeffrey Samudsocky of JMS Wood Sculpture titled 'The Goalie' was gifted to the city of Williams Lake by the District of Chetwynd.

An unveiling on Aug. 14 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex saw Mayor of Chetwynd Allen Courtoreille, Williams Lake Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, Cariboo Regional District board chair Margo Wagner, Kukpi7 (chief) Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation and Carey Price's parents, Lynda and Jerry Price, all speak.

While Carey Price was unable to attend, Jerry Price spoke on his behalf and said he and his son had discussed what he would have wanted to say to the community.

Jerry expressed Carey's gratitude and said Carey felt funny about having a statue of himself because he doesn't like to be the centre of attention, but he said Carey also was proud to be from the Cariboo Chilcotin and the people here helped to shape who he is.

"This is where his heart is," said Jerry Price. "You're his kind of people."

Kukpi7 Willie Sellars said one of his fondest memories of hockey was watching Carey Price play in the finals when he was in junior hockey in Williams Lake.

"Carey Price as an individual and the way that he played, the way he was composed in the face for 70, 80, 90 shots a game, it inspired me to pick up the pads again," said Sellars, who himself was a hockey goaltender for many years and played with the Williams Lake Stampeders.

He said Price has put Williams Lake on the map in a good way and he inspires Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth alike.

He said coming together and unity are a true representation of hockey.

Mayor Rathor also referenced teamwork in his speech, thanking the staff of the city and the District of Chetwynd who worked to make it happen and called the statue a symbol of collaboration and working together.

The carving depicts the Montreal Canadiens goalie in an action pose with his glove hand extended.

The District of Chetwynd gifts carvings to other communities in recognition of partnerships and to encourage the spirit of working together. Courtoreille said Chetwynd had so far gifted about 30 carvings to different communities and has about 200 carvings still in their community. Chetwynd hosts the World Chainsaw Carving Championships each year in the their community.

Rathor said the carving donation came about after the North Central Local Government's Association. He said he had cheekily asked Courtoreille where the carving was for Williams Lake.

Rathor said the Chetwynd mayor graciously then promised Rathor one would be forthcoming for Williams Lake.

He said they were talking about how to do something which fit with "cowboy country" Williams Lake and the theme of the 2025 Williams Lake Stampede Parade 'Hockey is our Game' helped to inspire the carving for Williams Lake.

The location for the statue was suggested by staff as a way to ensure the carving has a longer life than it would were it to be kept outside. Wood carvings damaged by the weather have since been removed from the main "Y" intersection of Highway 97, Highway 20 and Oliver Street and the indoor location could prevent this shortened lifespan of the wood carving.

Williams Lake city council endorsed the location at their regular meeting on Aug. 12, though it still will need to be finalized by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD), as the rec complex is operated by the city but is a CRD facility.

"This is really going to upgrade our facility in a really cool way," said Coun. Michael Moses.

Coun. Joan Flapohler said the council from Chetwynd are "amazing and kind" and she appreciates their generosity.

"I think we're just so fortunate in Williams Lake to have this," she said.