Castlegar man killed in hang gliding accident

RCMP confirm fatal accident outside Salmo

A Castlegar man died in a hang gliding accident near Salmo on June 21.

The RCMP confirmed that officers attended the accident somewhere off Erie-Ross Spur Road after being called at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The accident occurred on Erie Mountain, about 100 metres below a launch ramp used for hang gliding.

Bystanders, who tried to assist the man after the accident and called 911, told officers that the wing of the hang glider didn't get enough lift and clipped a tree. He allegedly crashed to the ground, sustaining serious injuries to the skull. Attempts were made to revive him but were unsuccessful.