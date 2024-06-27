Charges laid in Nanaimo Parkway fatality that killed 24-year-old man

Michael Rennie, 60, facing multiple charges from fatal crash in July

Charges have been laid in the fatal motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of 24-year old Reid Davidson, who died after another motor vehicle going the wrong direction on the Nanaimo Parkway collided with his vehicle. According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Davidson's name has been released with the consent of his parents.

The press release continued to note that after a lengthy investigation, charges were formally laid against 60-year old Michael Rennie on April 25 for allegedly being the driver of the motor vehicle that collided with Davidson’s vehicle. As Rennie was of no fixed address, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On May 26, Rennie was located in Nanaimo and arrested without incident. His next court appearance will be in Nanaimo Provincial Court on July 10, noted the release.

Rennie remains in police custody and faces charges of criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop after an accident, all criminal code charges.

Davidson was administrative lead for Nanaimo United FC soccer club and was also captain of the Div. 2 men’s side.

Hailing from 100 Mile House, B.C., he played college soccer with the Vancouver Island University Mariners team and was part of the 2019 side that earned a silver medal at Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association nationals in Durham, Ont.

“One of the kindest and most selfless people you could ever wish to meet has left us and we will forever miss him in our lives,” the soccer club noted. “Reid has been a huge part of our club for several years where he brought genuine warmth and care as a valued member of staff as well as being a fierce competitor on the field.”

VIU re-named its Unsung Hero Award for men’s and women’s soccer the Reid Davidson Memorial Award.