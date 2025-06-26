Cheese whiz: Loblaw stores across B.C., Canada crack Guinness World Record

More than 1,600 wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese cracked simultaneously for record

Store staff crack wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano at the Real Canadian Superstore in Delta June 14 to help break a Guinness World Record.

Store staff crack wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano at the Real Canadian Superstore in Delta June 14 to help break a Guinness World Record.

It was a gouda day for brie-lievers seeking a new world record when a cheesy challenge hit Loblaw locations in Surrey, Delta and across the country earlier this month.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Parmigiano Reggiano teamed up to break their own Guinness World Record title on June 14 by cracking open 1,672 wheels of the Italian cheese simultaneously across 452 stores in Canada, including several in Surrey, Delta, and throughout the Lower Mainland and B.C.

Hundreds of shoppers and food lovers gathered to witness the traditional cracking of the iconic Parmigiano Reggiano wheel; a skilled, time-honoured method used by cheesemongers for generations, according to a release.

The event also coincided with Italian Heritage Month, making it a meaningful celebration of culture and craftsmanship.

“This achievement is more than just a number — it’s a celebration of tradition, passion, and the global love for Parmigiano Reggiano,” said Nicola Bertinelli, Consortium of Parmigiano Reggiano president.

“Seeing thousands of Canadians come together to share in this moment is a powerful reminder of how food connects us. We are absolutely thrilled to set a new world record.”

Loblaw Shoppers were treated to freshly cracked cheese tastings, interactive photo opportunities, and educational moments about Parmigiano Reggiano’s Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certification, the release noted.

“At Loblaw, we’re always looking for meaningful ways to celebrate food and culture with our customers,” said vice-president of fresh merchandising at Loblaw Companies Ltd. Joe Difalco.

“Breaking this record alongside Parmigiano Reggiano was not just a milestone but an unforgettable experience that brought communities together across Canada.”

The effort was overseen and officially validated by a Guinness World Records adjudicator, who confirmed the record had been successfully broken.

This event marks the second time Parmigiano Reggiano and Loblaw Companies Ltd. have achieved this record, having previously set it in 2014 with 1,209 wheels.