City of Abbotsford denies permit to MAGA Christian performer

Sean Feucht was set to perform at Mill Lake Park on Aug. 24

The City of Abbotsford has stated that they will not be issuing a special event permit to the group organizing an event featuring MAGA singer Sean Feucht at Mill Lake Park on Aug. 24.

An application from Burn 24-7 Canada Worship Ministries Society was received, but city officials said it will not be going forward due to a number of factors.

"Given the recent publicity surrounding the proposed event, the City believes that the event could potentially attract significant numbers of protesters and counter-protesters in addition to attendees," a spokesperson told The News. "These factors, among others, make the community safety considerations of the proposed event extremely difficult to mitigate, and the City found that no permit conditions could adequately address the potential risks to the public."

The City added that Burn 24-7 Canada Worship Ministries Society was informed of the decision on Tuesday (July 29).

Feucht publicly opposed COVID-19 restrictions; led a protest against The Walt Disney Company in 2022 over the company’s opposition to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation; and has been dubbed a “MAGA superstar” by U.S. media for his support of Donald Trump.

He ran as a Republican for California’s third congressional district in the 2020 election, placing third.

Permits for his tour have been revoked or rejected in several eastern Canadian cities – including Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, Quebec City, Gatineau and Vaughan – with authorities citing public safety and security concerns.

The City of Montreal fined a local church $2,500 for hosting Feucht on July 27 without a permit.

Feucht was scheduled to perform in Winnipeg on Aug. 20, but his permit has also been denied there. He is still scheduled to perform in Saskatoon on Aug. 21, Edmonton on Aug. 22 and West Kelowna on Aug. 23.