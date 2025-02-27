Cleanup underway after fuel spill at Campbell River Airport blocks some access

Provincial and federal authorities notified, absorbent materials deployed

A fuel spill on privately leased land at the Campbell River Airport has been reported to the province, says the City of Campbell River.

On Feb. 25, the city was notified of the spill and went on to inform the provincial government and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The city also says it took swift actions in response to the spill, setting up absorbent materials, such as sock booms and spill pads.

Airport Drive, south of the Terminal Building, is closed to vehicles and pedestrians until further notice. Local traffic access is available. The city has also closed trails that may be affected in the dog-walking area at the south end of Airport Drive. Residents are encouraged to stay out of creeks and ditches by the airport while work occurs and to keep pets out of the area, too.

The city says it will continue to support the spill response where possible and will update the public when more information is available.