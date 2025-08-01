CN seeks to capitalize on port's advantages with $122M Prince Rupert bridge project

Zanardi Rapids Bridge aimed at unlocking potential of B.C. port's close proximity to Asia

CN Railway is taking action to strengthen supply chain resiliency and rail capacity with major infrastructure projects in Prince Rupert.

In 2019, the Port of Prince Rupert and CN partnered on the $122 million Zanardi Rapids Bridge Project to construct a new double track bridge across Zanardi rapids, rehabilitate the existing single track bride and expand the causeway between the bridge and Ridley Island to reduce operational conflict.

On July 30, CN reiterated it is committed to Prince Rupert, as its port is a fast-growing and strategically-located trade gateway that plays a crucial role in the flow of goods between North America and Asia.

"The Port of Prince Rupert is one of North America’s fastest growing and most efficient gateways—offering a unique geographic advantage," CN stated. "At 500 nautical miles closer to Asia than southern alternatives, it enables faster transit times."

The port is 36 hours closer to Shanghai than Seattle, and over 68 hours closer than Los Angeles. CN stated that the location gives a critical competitive edge in a world that demands speed, agility and resilience. The deepest natural harbour in North America is also ice-free year-round and has safe access and efficient rail reach all over the continent.

CN stated it is executing a bold investment strategy focused on long-term rail capacity to unlock the port's full potential. The Zanardi Rapids Bridge Project is at the heart of that strategy.

The new 1,600-foot waterway crossing will be a key part of a comprehensive plan to upgrade the port's rail infrastructure, in line with the two other major port projects currently underway—the Ridley Island Export Logistics Platform Project and Metlakatla Import Logistics Park Project.

"The Zanardi Rapids, the entrance to the Port of Prince Rupert and the City of Prince Rupert, near the District of Port Edward, presents a natural bottleneck for rail capacity," CN stated.

"The new Zanardi Rapids Bridge is designed to expand capacity along this critical link, extending several miles of track in both directions and connecting the new three-track bridge to meet growing demand."

Currently, the existing bridge can accommodate up to 24 trains per day, but demand is expected to grow over the next decade, according to CN. The project will expand capacity and "future-proof" the entire corridor for decades, the company said.

The project compliments the broader infrastructure development plan that reinforces the port's role as a world-class trade hub. Other projects underway include a CANXPORT bulk transload and breakbulk facility with an off-dock container yard, Trigon berth expansion, and an import container transload facility that addresses surging demand.

"The Zanardi Rapids Bridge is more than a piece of infrastructure—it’s a strategic enabler of long-term growth, directly supporting CN’s commitment to creating the most efficient, resilient, and sustainable supply chain in North America," CN stated. "The Port of Prince Rupert will continue to provide unrivalled access to key population and industrial centres across the continent."