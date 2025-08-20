Soccer teammates honour B.C. teen stabbed to death in Vancouver

Family, friends have identified the Surrey teen who was fatally injured in Robson Square on July 19

A soccer team from Surrey recently organized a memorial tournament for their teammate who was fatally injured in Vancouver's Robson Square on July 19.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison stated in an earlier news release that the boy died "following a violent altercation."

"Investigators believe the victim, a Surrey resident, was stabbed shortly before 11:40 p.m. Saturday, near the Vancouver Law Courts at Smithe and Hornby Street. A passerby called 9-1-1, and police located the injured boy on Howe Street," noted the release.

Sened Mussie Gebreamlak Woldai's parents described him as "a kind, joyful, and compassionate boy whose bright smile touched many lives."

His family created an online fundraiser to help cover the costs of the funeral and travel expenses.

"As grieving parents, we are making arrangements to lay him to rest in Eritrea, close to extended family," read the fundraiser. "We humbly seek your support—through donations or by sharing this message — to help cover funeral and travel expenses during this heartbreaking time. Your compassion and prayers mean the world to us."

The North Surrey FC, for which Sened played, hosted a fundraiser and memorial tournament in Sened's honour on Aug. 9 at Hjorth Road Turf Field.

"While we miss him deeply, we will celebrate his life in the way he knew best; playing soccer," said a post on North Surrey FC's Instagram page. "Today at the North Surrey Football Club tournament/fundraiser, we honoured the life and legacy of Sened Mussie - a phenomenal player whose talent, passion, and kindness touched so many. His memory continues to inspire the game and the community he loved."

In a July 23 post on Facebook, the Eritrean Community Association in Vancouver stated, "This news has deeply touched our hearts, and it is incredibly difficult to accept. We pray that God grants you strength, peace, and comfort during this very painful time. As a community, we must come together to support the family in every way possible."