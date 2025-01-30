One dead as early-morning house fire claims life in Comox

Comox Valley RCMP issue statement regarding the fire

A fire on the early morning of Jan. 29, 2025 has claimed the life of one person.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a house fire on the 1900-block of Toronitz Road in Comox. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and during a subsequent search of the residence, a deceased individual was located inside. While the identity of the individual is believed to be known, positive identification will be confirmed through forensic means.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire; however, it is not believed to be criminal in nature.

The BC Coroner’s Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

The Record reached out to the Comox Fire Department and they had no further comment about the incident.