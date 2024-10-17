Cops credit police dog with taking down Victoria robbery suspect

iPhone app, dog track down suspect in cash, phone robbery

VicPD credits a canine cop and technology with tracking down a suspected robber Sunday night.

On Oct. 13, just before 7:45 p.m., Victoria police were called to the 2800-block of Douglas Street where a man was accused of pointing bear mace at someone and taking cash and their phone.

Police dog Bruno of the Integrated Canine Services was called on alongside the iPhone tracking capabilities. Officers located a suspect in the 700-block of Topaz Avenue and a bark from Bruno had him surrendering.

Cash and a phone were recovered. The suspect was arrested without incident and held in custody for court.