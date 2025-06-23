Coquitlam man facing charges for alleged trafficking following drug bust

Police seize 373 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams if ketamine and 248 grams of cocaine

A Coquitlam man remains in custody after he was charged following a Metro Vancouver Transit Police alleged drug-trafficking investigation.

Matthew Steven Arana, 24, faces several charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl near a transit system. He was arrested May 29.

Arana is facing a total of fifteen offences, according to a press release from Metro Vancouver Transit Police Monday (June 23), which includes, weapons trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and trafficking in scheduled substance.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, 373 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of ketamine, 248 grams of cocaine and a .22 calibre firearm were seized by transit police as part of a months-long investigation into Arana, with help from police teams across the Lower Mainland.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance.