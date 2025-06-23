 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Coquitlam man facing charges for alleged trafficking following drug bust

Police seize 373 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams if ketamine and 248 grams of cocaine
James Timmins
James Timmins
fusion-photo(1)
Metro Vancouver Transit Police seize toxic drugs and firearm following investigation of Coquitlam man.

A Coquitlam man remains in custody after he was charged following a Metro Vancouver Transit Police alleged drug-trafficking investigation.

Matthew Steven Arana, 24, faces several charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl near a transit system. He was arrested May 29.

Arana is facing a total of fifteen offences, according to a press release from Metro Vancouver Transit Police Monday (June 23), which includes, weapons trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and trafficking in scheduled substance.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, 373 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of ketamine, 248 grams of cocaine and a .22 calibre firearm were seized by transit police as part of a months-long investigation into Arana, with help from police teams across the Lower Mainland.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

 

 

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
James Timmins

About the Author: James Timmins

I am a former photo editor and have a BA in Journalism.
Read more

More Home2

Up to 27 tonnes of tire particles end up in B.C. lake every year: study
Up to 27 tonnes of tire particles end up in B.C. lake every year: study
PHOTOS: Abbotsford Canucks fans take to the streets after historic Calder Cup win
PHOTOS: Abbotsford Canucks fans take to the streets after historic Calder Cup win
Unsuspecting archer with bow, arrow sparks safety concern at Colwood school
Unsuspecting archer with bow, arrow sparks safety concern at Colwood school