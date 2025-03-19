Courtenay man collects $1.1M online slots jackpot, headed to Tuscany

Michael Kramar intends to first celebrate by treating family to a dinner at a 'nice restaurant'

Winning a massive online slots jackpot has unlocked a whole new world of possibility for Michael Kramar, the Courtenay resident who scored $1,132.698.38 on BCLC’s PlayNow.com.

Kramar won on January 11, 2025, while playing Powerbucks™ Wheel of Fortune Elegant Emeralds at home in his living room.

“My first thought was this must be a mistake because this can’t be real,” said Kramar. He said the first person he told was his mom.

“I told her I thought I had just won a progressive jackpot. She was very excited but also was in disbelief.”

While Kramar said it feels “surreal” to be a jackpot winner, he said he also feels “fortunate.”

“It means a lot to us as a family,” said Kramar, who intends to celebrate by treating his family to a dinner at a “nice restaurant.”

As for other plans to celebrate his new million, Kramar has the romantic, rolling hills of rustic Italy on his mind.

“I have always wanted to visit Tuscany and hope to do so in the not-too-distant future,” said Kramar.

