Cowichan Lake's Bald Mountain Park increases size by 75 hectares

CVRD bought the land from Cowichan Lake Holdings Ltd.

Another 75 hectares has been added to Bald Mountain Park, bringing the size of the popular hiking destination near Youbou to approximately 425 hectares.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District announced the $2.5-million land acquisition from Cowichan Lake Holdings Ltd., the owner of the Woodland Shores development, on Jan. 17.

The acquisition includes a generous donation of a portion of the land equal to approximately $800,000, as the purchase price was well below the current appraised market value of the property.

Bald Mountain Park was originally established by the CVRD in 2008 as part of the Woodland Shores project, and contributes towards completing a regional park originally envisioned in the district’s Regional Parks & Trails Master Plan.

“This represents the largest parkland purchase by the CVRD since the regional parkland acquisition service was established in 2008, and we are very excited about what this means for the future of Bald Mountain Park,” said Kate Segall, chair of the CVRD.

“On behalf of our board and residents across the Cowichan region, I’d like to thank Cowichan Lake Holdings for working with the CVRD to achieve its long-term vision for this scenic and ecologically important area of the western Cowichan Valley.”

In comparison to the existing park area, which includes primarily the mountainous, steep-sloped portion of the peninsula, the 75-hectare parcel extends across the low benchland portion of the peninsula between Marble Bay Road and the north arm of Cowichan Lake.

Securing the parcel as an addition to Bald Mountain Park also protects approximately 850 metres of lakefront foreshore, as well as emerging habitat values of the reforested upland area which provides for a range of wildlife species.

“Woodland Shores has been part of the community since 2006, and parks and environment have always been key goals of the development,” said Wayne Hopkins, a member of Cowichan Lake Holdings ownership group.

“We are pleased that we were able to work with the CVRD to see these 185 acres join Bald Mountain Park and ensure that these lands will be enjoyed by wildlife and community members in perpetuity.”

Bald Mountain Peninsula is a long-favoured hiking destination within the Cowichan region, with approximately 11,000 trail users recorded on the park’s main trail in 2023.

Visible from every corner of the lake, Bald Mountain is an imposing natural feature that dominates the eastern end of Cowichan Lake both from the water and surrounding communities. The lowlands added to the park in this acquisition are already popular with hikers who have informally enjoyed walking the existing network of old forestry roads.

The lands have also received use by Scouts Canada through their Camp Woodland rustic group campsite on the north arm of Cowichan Lake, located in Bald Mountain Park under a long-term use agreement with the CVRD.

“We are so fortunate to be surrounded by incredible beauty and healthy ecosystems on the shores of Cowichan Lake,” said Karen Deck, the CVRD's director for Youbou/Meade Creek.

“This parkland addition will go a long way to ensuring we have ample outdoor recreation opportunities, while also protecting our abundant wildlife.”