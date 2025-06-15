Crash display sparks sobering reminder for Vancouver Island drivers

Mangled car turning heads across the Comox Valley this month

A mangled car that has been turning heads across the Comox Valley this month is doing exactly what organizers hoped: sparking conversation and awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

The vehicle, which was involved in a serious incident north of Courtenay, has been making stops at fire halls in Comox, Courtenay, and Cumberland, as well as other strategic locations throughout the region as part of a month-long awareness campaign.

The initiative is being led by the Comox Valley chapter of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), in partnership with Dunn Right Towing & Recovery. Damon Dunn, owner of the towing company and the driver who attended the original crash scene, donated the vehicle for the campaign.

“This vehicle is from right here in the Valley. It’s a stark, real-life reminder of what can happen when someone gets behind the wheel impaired,” said Leslie Wells, president of MADD Comox Valley. “We hope that it stops people in their tracks — and makes them think twice.”

Wells noted that the idea came from other MADD chapters, which found creative ways to maintain visibility during the pandemic. Multiple communities across Canada have since embraced the campaign; this is the second time the Comox Valley chapter has undertaken the campaign.

Dunn, who has also volunteered for 15 years with the P.A.R.T.Y. (Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth) Program, said he’s seen firsthand the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

The vehicle will continue its tour of the Valley through the end of June.