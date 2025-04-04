'Dangerous' new barriers at Cathedral Grove spark concern along Alberni highway

Barriers were installed to deter parking outside of designated areas

"No parking" barriers have been installed along Highway 4 in Cathedral Grove.

1 / 1 "No parking" barriers have been installed along Highway 4 in Cathedral Grove.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District directors are concerned about some new roadside barriers that have been installed at Cathedral Grove.

Approximately 200 metres of concrete roadside barriers were installed along the shoulders of Highway 4 through MacMillan Provincial Park (also known as Cathedral Grove) back in January of this year in order to deter people from parking on the side of the highway. Over the past 10 years or so, the park has become an international attraction — but its popularity has also led to issues around pedestrian safety and parking.

However, Sproat Lake director Penny Cote says that the changes have only exacerbated the parking issues. She brought up her concerns during a regular board meeting on March 31, 2025.

During a recent drive through the area, Cote says she saw cars parked behind other cars in the provincial park's small parking lot, spilling out onto the highway.

“I’d rather see the whole thing closed than what they’ve got right now, because it’s extremely dangerous,” said Cote.

The ACRD board voted to invite the province's Ministry of Transportation and Transit to a future meeting in order to have a discussion about the highway.

Long Beach alternate director Kel Roberts pointed out that this is still considered the offseason for Cathedral Grove, and parking issues will only get worse as the weather gets warmer.

“You know what it’s like in the summer when cars are parked on both sides of the road," he said.