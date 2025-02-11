 Skip to content
Driver, 61, dead after apparent medical episode on Highway 19 near Woss

Investigation being handled by the BC Coroner Service
A 61-year-old man from Port McNeill is dead after a single motor vehicle incident on Highway 19 just outside of Woss.

The Port McNeill RCMP received the call at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 about a sedan that had crashed into the southbound lane's ditch.

"Basically the driver was coming back from down-Island and then at some point the vehicle travelled across the road right through the southbound lane and into the ditch," said Corp. Spencer Mylymok in a phone interview with the Gazette

"Based on the scene evidence, the indication is that there may have been a medical episode that occurred prior to the collision."

Mylymok noted the cold weather conditions did not appear to have been a factor in the crash, and the investigation is now currently being handled by the BC Coroner Service.

The deceased was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

