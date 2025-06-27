Early melt shows final B.C. snowpack survey at 13 per cent of normal levels

As of June 15, approximately 90 per cent of this year's snowpack had already melted

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued its final Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin for 2025, which shows that as of June 15 the provincial snowpack was at 13 per cent of normal (87 per cent below normal), down from 44 per cent of normal as of June 1.

The report notes that, typically, 75 per cent of the annual snowpack melts by June 15. This year’s snowpack is melting earlier than normal, with approximately 90 per cent of the measured snow having melted.

While snowmelt-related flood hazards remain low, there is still a flood risk from heavy to extreme rainfall events, which are possible throughout the B.C. Interior. Higher elevation watersheds are susceptible to sudden streamflow rises if extreme heat occurs in late June, particularly if widespread heavy rainfall occurs immediately afterwards.

As of June 15, the Middle Fraser basin — comprising the Lower Thompson, Bridge, Chilcotin, and Quesnel sub-basins — was at zero per cent of normal. The Lower Fraser Basin was at three per cent of normal, the North Thompson was at 23 per cent, and the South Thompson was at seven per cent.

Most of the province reported the highest temperatures of the year so far during the first week of June, which rapidly melted the remaining high elevation snow. Seasonal weather forecasts from Environment and Climate Change Canada indicate a greater likelihood of above normal temperatures for most of B.C. from June through August, with a minor to moderate likelihood of below normal precipitation during the same period for most of the province.

The report states that the low snowpack, early snowmelt, warm seasonal weather forecasts, and long-term precipitation deficits point towards elevated drought hazards during the summer season. For information about current and historic drought levels in B.C., visit the province’s Drought Information Portal at https://droughtportal.gov.bc.ca/.