Election 2025: North Island-Powell River elects Conservative Aaron Gunn

With 309 out 310 polls reporting as of 9 a.m., April 29, Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn is leading in the North Island-Powell River riding.

Gunn has 30,551, followed by NDP candidate Tanille Johnston with 25,838. Liberal candidate Jennifer Lash has 20,468 votes; Green Party candidate Jessica Wegg 1,513, followed by People's Party of Canada candidate Paul Macknight with 329 and Independent candidate Glen Staples with 154.

Black Press Media was asked to leave Gunn's election party at the Anchor Inn in Campbell River after being told it was not "approved media," however, other regional media members were allowed to remain at the event.

NDP candidate Tanille Johnston thanked her supporters at More Eatery in Campbell River on Monday night. Although she initially held a significant lead in the polls, Gunn won the riding.

Lash noted she focused on a campaign of "hope over fear, and we really focused on unity over division. We stayed true to what we thought was the right campaign to run for this riding, and the way that we want this riding to exist. We want a riding that is unified, that is focused on what we can work towards, and not be driven by fear or rage."

"I'm really proud of my campaign. I think we did a great job," said Green Party candidate Wegg. "'And really grateful for all the people who helped me out ... and thanks to everyone who turned out to vote."

The Record reached out to Staples and Macknight for comment but did not hear back.

Political pundits have already declared a Liberal Party win in the federal election.

