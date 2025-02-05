Crews respond to 15 motor vehicle crashes in one day in Nanaimo snow

City of Nanaimo working to clear roads and keep city facilities open

Passersby help spin a delivery van to face downhill after it lost traction on ice on Cedar Road south of Nanaimo on Monday, Feb. 3. (Laurie Hawthornthwaite photo)

Nanaimo is still digging out from combination of snow and frigid temperatures that created treacherous roads for drivers and first responders rushing to emergencies.

The heavy snowfall that started Monday, Feb. 3, contributed to 15 motor vehicle incidents that day ranging from vehicles sliding off the road to multi-vehicle crashes.

Snow plows in the city and on the Island highway continued to clear snow from main routes, with bus routes and roads to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital as the first priorities. According to a City of Nanaimo press release, snow clearing crews moved to second- and third-priority routes once the first-priority routes were cleared.

Garbage and recycling pick up were cancelled Monday and Tuesday when roads proved unsafe for sanitation trucks. Residents are asked to keep their recycling and trash carts in as collection will be delayed until the next scheduled pickup day. Households missing garbage pickup may place extra securely bagged out with their carts on their next scheduled collection day. Extra garbage should be placed one metre away from the carts to allow the automated truck arm room to operate. Residents missing recycling pickup can place additional blue cart recyclables loosely, in an open container, one metre away from from carts at the curb on the next scheduled recycling collection day.

“It’s been a typical West Coast snowfall, which is heavy, wet and takes some time to clear, so anybody going out should be well prepared with good winter tires and skilled at winter driving, and expect packed, slippery winter driving conditions, unexpected snow drifts and maybe the occasional parked car being in the way,” said Bill Sim, city general manager of engineering and public works.

Residents and businesses can help by making sure nearby catch basin or storm drains are – where it’s safe to do so – cleared of snow to help reduce the chance of flooding when temperatures rise. Staying ahead of the melt is the best way to avoid flooding, but if flooding occurs, sand and sand bags for filling are available at the city's public works yard on Labieux Road. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and bag ties.

To report flooding, call public works' 24-hour hotline at 250-758-5222. For more information, visit the flood control page on the city website.

The city clears sidewalks around parks, bridges, commuter trails and major city facilities as quickly as staff can get to them, but residents and business operators are asked do their best to clear snow and ice from sidewalks in front of their property within 24 hours of snowfall so pedestrians have a safe path to walk.

Find more information on the city's response to snow and ice.