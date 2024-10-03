Ex-Vancouver Island Minister who served time for child pornography returns to church

Warning: This story discusses child pornography

After spending less than 175 days in jail for two charges related to child pornography while he worked in the Comox Valley, Aaron Farough has been released back to his church.

Aaron Richard Eldon Farough, originally from Fort St. John, and a worker for the 2x2 church, pled guilty in Jan. of 2023 to one count of distributing child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The 2x2 church is a religious sect that hides its practices. They have no buildings of worship and instead hold meetings with other members, referred to as “friends” in the homes of the parishioners. The ministers are called “workers” and travel in twos, hence the 2x2 name, living with their parishioners in various communities. They keep no written records, instructing their parishioners to burn letters after they have been read. The church is also known as “The Truth,” and is under investigation worldwide for child sexual abuse, currently and historically. They hold weekly bible study meetings on Sundays.

According to court files, in February of 2019, while staying with a host family in Comox, Farough used the family's Wi-Fi service to access child pornography using a smartphone and the app, Kik. When Comox Valley RCMP approached the host family, they were able to identify a blanket and bedroom belonging to Farough. Some images found through the Kik app also included Farough exposing himself.

According to court documents, Farough was found to have viewed 12 video files containing child pornography and 32 images of child pornography. He was found to have distributed 28 child pornography files and received 14 child pornography files. Two years later, when police arrested Farough, he was found to still have 12 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

The psychologist who prepared the forensic psychiatric report on Farough for sentencing stated that Farough presented a low risk of re-offending as long as he was to continue in his relationship with his wife. It was noted that if he were to return to a life where he had to engage in celibacy, such as a role as a worker for the 2x2 church (a requirement of workers in the church) he would be at higher risk of re-offending.

It was noted in his sentencing report that Farough had sought out treatment with a psychologist in Alberta before his trial. Since then, psychologist Zac Rhodenizer has had an investigation into his conduct with minors opened and subsequently lost his license to practice for some time. He returned to practice in July of 2022. The investigation into Rhodenizer stated that he was inappropriate with two minor girls who he counselled in a school setting in 2017.

When Farough was initially under investigation for the child pornography charges, he addressed his congregation and admitted to his wrongdoings. The sentencing report from the B.C. Provincial Court documents state that Farough’s disclosure resulted in him “losing his position and status within the church,” but he suffered no other losses.

While the sentencing report refers to Farough losing his place in the church, through documents and pictures of conventions kept by the 2x2, his name was listed as attending both meetings and conventions in the year he was being investigated, including those held in Duncan and Powell River, B.C.

Recently, an email was forwarded by local worker Brady Anderson, to other church members in Farough’s current home of Cowley, Alberta and nearby community of Pincher Creek; the 2x2s or “The Truth” was shared where Farough spoke of how he “became a living example of how quickly I lost everything I had had in just one moment.”

According to an email from Farough, he is attending meetings that are being held in the home of Ken and Dorothy Lewis of Pincher Creek. Visitors are allowed at the meetings and though the couple is to inform everyone in the meetings of Farough’s convictions and sentence, sources in the area say that is not being done. They are now considering letting Farough attend gospel meetings and Wednesday Bible studies.

Farough has addressed others in his church, to apologize for his actions, to ask for understanding that he was being “sinful and rebellious” but that ultimately the acts that he was caught in were “costly” to himself.

In Farough’s email to his fellow 2x2 members, he asked for his church’s forgiveness and the ability to attend meetings again. The 2x2s who originally rejected him after his charges have now taken him back into their congregation.

In his email, Farough explains that he “(has) no restrictions on who I am around or where I go in my community.” The statement is in opposition to conditions laid out in his January 2023 sentencing report. According to that report, Farough is to have no position of authority or position of trust over those under 16 for five years, he is to have no communication with those who present or appear to be under 18 and he is on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

He states in his letter that he has been “established in a little home, with a caring wife and an amazing fellowship of friends to meet with.”

This is the first part of a three-part series into the 2x2 church and its practices. The second part will focus on the church and its history and the final part will be an interview with a former member and survivor.

