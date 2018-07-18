Falling tree kills B.C. woman during hike

The Ripple Rock Trail is located about 16 km north of Campbell River. A hiker died there after being struck by a tree on Tuesday. Image from Recreational Sites and Trails BC

A falling tree claimed the life of a B.C. woman on Tuesday, according to the RCMP.

The 57-year-old woman was with her daughter on the Ripple Rock Trail, a popular route north of Campbell River, when the tragedy occurred.

They had hiked for about three kilometres when the tree came down.

Despite attempts to provide medical attention to the woman by her daughter, who is a nurse, and another hiker, who is a former military medic, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The Campbell River RCMP described it as a “sudden death.”

“The force of the tree left no hope for survival,” the RCMP said in a media release, adding that the police expressed their condolences to the family.

The mother and daughter were transported from the scene by the Coast Guard and Search and Rescue, the RCMP said.

The Coast Guard received a request from Emergency Health Services for help with a “seriously injured hiker” near Nymphe Cove in Seymour Narrows at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Michelle Imbeau, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard.

The CCGS Cape Palmerston was dispatched with a rescue specialist, along with a fast rescue boat, she said.

The Coast Guard then “transported the casualty with Emergency Health Services back to Campbell River,” said Imbeau.

The BC Coroner, which is leading the investigation, said the woman was from 150 Mile House, near Williams Lake.

The Ripple Rock Trail, located about 16 km north of Campbell River, falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Forests. A spokesperson from that ministry didn’t immediately reply to questions about the safety of the trail.

It remains unclear what caused the tree to fall.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that, according to the BC Coroner, the woman was from 100 Mile House. A spokesperson from the BC Coroner later issued a correction, stating that she was from 150 Mile House. The article above has been corrected to reflect that information.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter