FDC Halloween Train sure to sell out in Cowichan

The Halloween Train at the BC Forest Discovery Centre is ready to take to the tracks. (Citizen file)

Eleven nights of Halloween fun at the B.C. Forest Discovery Centre are on the way beginning Friday, Oct. 18. The Halloween train is back and full of thrills, chills, and new surprises with an extra train departure nightly to accommodate more families.

From Friday, Oct. 18 to Tuesday, Oct. 22, the train runs rain or shine, every half hour between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. then takes a three-day break before returning Friday, Oct. 25 and running through to Wednesday, Oct. 30.

"Behind the scenes, the volunteers and staff are already getting ready, building, and preparing to make this year the best Halloween Train event ever," said a press release from Discovery Centre staff.

The doors to the Discovery Centre will open at 3:30 p.m. and close after the train's last run.

"If you're on a later train, you may wish to arrive an hour or so earlier to take in all the fun events around the Centre," said staff.

In addition to the main event, the train ride, activities this year include crafts in the schoolhouse, trick-or-treat stations for the little ones, fire pits, and live entertainment by Andy McCormack and the Kathy White Zombie Dancers.

Hot chocolate, coffee and hot food will be available to purchase at the concession.

"There's so much on site, so be prepared for lots of fun," said staff. "This is a family friendly event but it can be a little scary for very young children after dark and we suggest that you bring them early before the sun sets. Don’t forget to dress up in your best costume!"

The non-refundable tickets are available online only at www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com and will sell out quickly.