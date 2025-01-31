Feds announce $17M in funding to help B.C. businesses

PacifiCan opens new headquarters in Surrey to help small and medium-sized businesses across B.C.

Federal cabinet minister Harjit S. Sajjan was in Surrey Friday (Jan. 31) to announce over $17 million in funding for nearly a dozen organizations across B.C. that will help small and medium-sized businesses grow.

The funding will go to "10 organizations that are helping small and medium-sized businesses grow by connecting them to the investment capital, customers and networks that they will need to succeed," said Sajjan, the minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

The announcement was made Friday (Jan. 31) at PacifiCan's new headquarters in Surrey. PacifiCan has nine offices across the province and one in Ottawa. The agency is focused on “helping grow B.C. businesses, creating quality jobs, connecting industry leaders, and supporting an inclusive economy that benefits all British Columbians.”

Randeep Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre, noted that Surrey, as one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, is well suited for the headquarters.

"Surrey Centre is home to industry, academia, and diverse residents who are propelling B.C.'s economy forward. Today's announcement demonstrates how PacifiCan is spearheading growth by working with industry and academic institutions to spur innovation and grow businesses across the province and will continue to do so, all in our own backyard," Sarai said.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke was pleased that PacifiCan chose Surrey for its headquarters.

"It's a recognition that Surrey is where it's at. Surrey is where the growth is at. Surrey is where the business is at, and certainly for small and medium-sized businesses it is going to be a cornerstone of their future, and of our future as a city of Surrey," Locke said.

Since PacifiCan was launched in 2021, over $23 million has been invested into businesses in Surrey, including Nanak Foods, which started as a small cheese shop and is now opening a 300,000-square-foot facility and exporting to over 15 different countries, Sarai said.

"The investments announced today are expected to help create more than 2,500 jobs and support more than 900 businesses across British Columbia," noted a release from PacifiCan Friday (Jan. 21).

PacifiCan's Business Acceleration Pilot (BizAP) was launched in October 2023 to respond to the needs of businesses across B.C.

The 10 organizations that will receive BizAP funding are Life Sciences BC, Accelerate Okanagan, Circle Innovation Solutions, Discovery Foundation, Foresight Canada, Hubspace, Light House Sustainability Society, Simon Fraser University, University of British Columbia, Victoria Innovation, Advance Technology and Entrepreneurship Council.

Wendy Hurlburt, president and CEO of Life Sciences BC, said they were deeply honoured to be selected as one of the 10 programs.

"We're thrilled to partner with PacifiCan to deliver on this exciting project that will bring high-quality jobs, economic development, and ultimately patient impact to the province. Supporting B.C. companies to become competitive will elevate our sector, strengthening B.C.'s position as a global life sciences leader," Hurlburt said.