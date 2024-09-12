Fire erupts in downtown Duncan

Smell of smoke fills the air downtown Duncan

A two-alarm fire overtook the building housing Fabrications on Kenneth Street in Duncan at noon on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Duncan firefighting crews rushed to downtown Duncan Thursday, Sept. 12 just after noon following a call to a fire on Kenneth Street.

Flames shot from the old house at 125 Kenneth St., which hosts Fabrications, a west coast-inspired clothing and goods store. Mutual aid was provided by North Cowichan's south end firefighters, whose hall is just down Duncan Street from Duncan's, and Cowichab Bay crews.

Kenneth Street was closed to traffic while firefighters worked as smoke could be seen billowing out of the second-floor apartment door out to a deck over the merchant's shop.

According to their Facebook page, the shop has been at the same location for 35 years.

Numerous bystanders were in shock as they watched the firefighters work.

More information as it becomes available.