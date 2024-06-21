Fire ignites in steep gully behind Port Alberni SPCA, now considered 'held'

Fire departments in Port Alberni spend busy afternoon dealing with multiple brush fires

Port Alberni Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Travis Cross carries a kitten from the scene of a brush fire in Rogers Creek Gully, several hundred metres behind the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The kitten, suffering from burns, was quickly turned over to SPCA staff to be taken to a vet for emergency care.

1 / 1 Port Alberni Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Travis Cross carries a kitten from the scene of a brush fire in Rogers Creek Gully, several hundred metres behind the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The kitten, suffering from burns, was quickly turned over to SPCA staff to be taken to a vet for emergency care. Advertisement

A fire that sent a large plume of smoke billowing high in the sky over north Port Alberni on Thursday, June 20 is listed as held by the Coastal Fire Centre.

Calls came in Thursday in the late afternoon about the smoke. Port Alberni Fire Department crews investigated several different locations before determining the fire was in the Rogers Creek gully behind the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA building. The fire was several hundred metres into the bush and down steep terrain, according to a firefighter at the scene.The SPCA building was never under threat.

Several fire departments were called to respond, and BC Wildfire Service also had personnel attend to assess the size and type of fire.

At 8:12 p.m. the Coastal Fire Centre reported that the fire, approximately 0.75 hectares in size, was being held. That means it was not expected to grow, and based on fuel, weather conditions and availability was expected to remain within its current perimeter.

The fire is listed on the BC WIldfire map as human caused. An employee at the SPCA said there was a homeless encampment in the bush behind the building, and deputy fire Chief Travis Cross brought a small kitten to the SPCA after it was discovered near the fire. The kitten had suffered burns and was rushed into the SPCA for emergency care.

Port Alberni Fire Chief Mike Owens said sprinklers are set up and firefighters will be at the site overnight monitoring for hot spots. Crews from BC Wildfire and PAFD "are anticipated to be working the fire throughout tomorrow," Owens posted on social media. "Expect to see smoke in the area."

The Rogers Creek fire was one of three that crews responded to in just over an hour. Port Alberni crews were called to Dry Creek Park near Sixth Avenue and North Park Drive to put out a fire that had spread to the bases of several trees. It was quickly extinguished, and crews were called to Rogers Creek.

While staging at the SPCA for the Rogers Creek fire, another call came in about a smouldering campfire in Dry Creek Park at 10th Avenue and North Park Drive. Crews from Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department were tasked to respond to that campfire and it was quickly put out.