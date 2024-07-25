Firefighters have wildfire in south Nanaimo under control

Firefighters have gained the upper hand on a blaze in the south of Nanaimo.
Extension Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the 600-block of Nanaimo River Rd. this afternoon to fight a 5,000-square metre fire.
The fire is under control, according to reports, and there are traffic delays with alternating traffic on Nanaimo River Road.
More to come.
Extension Volunteer Fire Department on scene of .5 hectare bush fire 600 blk Nanaimo River Rd. Fire under control. Traffic delays with one lane alternating traffic on Nanaimo River Rd.#Nanaimo #wildfire @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/oMgtEO9CxM— Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) July 25, 2024