Firefighters have wildfire in south Nanaimo under control

Firefighters on scene at 600-block of Nanaimo River Road

Firefighters have gained the upper hand on a blaze in the south of Nanaimo.

Extension Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the 600-block of Nanaimo River Rd. this afternoon to fight a 5,000-square metre fire.

The fire is under control, according to reports, and there are traffic delays with alternating traffic on Nanaimo River Road.

More to come.