 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Firefighters have wildfire in south Nanaimo under control

Firefighters on scene at 600-block of Nanaimo River Road
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
nanaimo-river-road-fire
Extension Volunteer firefighters battle a blaze on Nanaimo River Road on July 25.Chris Bush/News Bulletin

Firefighters have gained the upper hand on a blaze in the south of Nanaimo.

Extension Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the 600-block of Nanaimo River Rd. this afternoon to fight a 5,000-square metre fire.

The fire is under control, according to reports, and there are traffic delays with alternating traffic on Nanaimo River Road.

More to come.

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more