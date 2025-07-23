First Nations along the B.C. coast call on Carney to uphold oil tanker ban

Ban in place since 2019 under pressure from push to add new bitumen pipeline from Alberta

Indigenous leaders on British Columbia’s north coast are calling on the federal government to hold out against pressure from Alberta and industry to reverse the west coast oil export ban.

On Tuesday, the Coastal First Nations, a group of nine First Nations along the north and central coast of BC and Haida Gwaii, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The group urged the government to uphold Bill C-48, known as the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act. Since 2019, this law has prohibited tankers carrying over 12,500 metric tons of crude oil and other oil products from stopping or transferring cargo at any port between the northern tip of Vancouver Island and the Alaska border, which includes Haida Gwaii, the Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound.

The act formalizes protections that Indigenous communities and environmentalists have been seeking since the 1970s. It effectively bans crude oil supertankers from one of the world’s most pristine cold-water marine ecosystems, home to whale habitats, wild salmon, seabirds and ancient rainforests. Exports through the Juan de Fuca Strait are allowed, meaning the ban has not interfered with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The controversy comes as Carney said in a recent statement that a new bitumen pipeline to B.C.’s north coast is “highly, highly likely.” His remark aligns with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and federal Conservative MPs push to lift the tanker ban. Smith has specifically called for faster federal approvals for pipeline projects and an exemption at the Port of Prince Rupert to allow oil exports to Asia.

But Marilyn Slett, president of the Coastal First Nations and chief councillor of the Heiltsuk Tribal Council, said oil tankers are a “non-starter” for her community.

“An oil tanker project is not something we can ever provide consent to,” she said. “Our communities rely on healthy oceans and ecosystems for our livelihood and culture. Reversing or weakening this legislation would put everything our communities depend on at risk.”

The tanker ban was instituted after more than a decade marked by energetic opposition to pipelines to the West Coast. The Northern Gateway pipeline, first proposed by Enbridge in 2002, was ultimately halted in 2016 after more than 130 First Nations publicly opposed the project and courts ruled that consultations had been inadequate.

Slett called the decision a major win for Indigenous rights and protection of coastal areas, and said any new talks should not repeat old mistakes.

Indigenous leaders have come out against crude oil tankers but have been more accepting of other types of ships, especially those carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG).

By 2030, as many as 600 LNG vessels are expected to pass through their waters — activities accommodated through lengthy engagement and approval processes with communities, said Danielle Shaw, chief councillor of the Wuikinuxv Nation and a board member of the Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance.

“We’re open to discussing projects that will be sustainable and responsible and can strengthen the economy of Canada and British Columbia,” Shaw said. “But there’s strong opposition to oil tankers on this coast because of the impacts it would have for our communities directly.”

Slett noted that with 175 LNG tankers already passing through coastal channels this year and more expected, the impact on the ecosystem is significant.

“This is substantial, and those have cumulative effects on the ecosystem. They are in place and serving as projects for British Columbia and other communities. This [oil tankers] is something we cannot add … it’s not something we would support.”

The risks from oil spills are considered too great.

“When it comes to allowing oil tankers on our coast, it wouldn’t be if something were to happen, it would be when something happens,” Shaw said.

Slett criticized the lack of formal consultation regarding renewed pipeline proposals. Bill C-5 was rushed through Parliament in just two weeks, and a meeting between Carney and First Nations leaders from across Canada last week was allotted just a few hours.

“There’s been a lot of talk about us without talking to us,” she said.

She said she learned about energy proposals through the news rather than direct government engagement.

The open letter invites Carney to visit the north coast to see why the tanker moratorium remains vital and to consider how a path forward without an oil pipeline can benefit the region.

Slett said her communities prefer discussion and collaboration but remain firm in their opposition.

“Court challenges and direct action would always be a last resort,” she said. “We’ve built relationships with provincial and federal partners that we want to maintain, but we won’t support new pipelines. The tanker ban must stand.”