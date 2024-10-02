First Nations seek name change for trio of Vancouver Island landforms

The Liǧʷiłdaxʷ First Nations want to see Likʷala names for Discovery Passage, Quinsam River and Tyee Spit

The BC Geographical Names Office has received a request to rename the official names of a trio of Campbell River area landforms.

The Liǧʷiłdaxʷ First Nations, which include the We Wai Kai, Wei Wai Kum and Kwiakah, have requested Discovery Passage be restored to its traditional Indigenous name, “Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ Passage,” pronounced "Lee-gwilthdaxw," which translates to “unkillable," according to City of Campbell River council documents.

This area has been referred to as "Yaculta Narrows," named after the Liǧʷiłdaxʷ people who inhabited the nearby region. They were known to charge tolls for safe passage through the narrow passageway, according to information provided by the Nations.

Furthermore, the Nations request the Quinsam River be renamed to “Kʷənsəm,” pronounced Quinsam. This name originates from the Island-Comox Salish term, Kwaniwsam, meaning "resting place."

Finally, the Nations would like to see the Tyee Spit renamed to the Likʷala name, “ʔuxstalis,” pronounced Oox-sta-lease, meaning “beach on the back side” or “where the land ends."

The Tyee Spit has been an ancestral home for the Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ people for generations, according to the Nations. Families from the Liǧʷiłdaxʷ community constructed several large houses in this region. It is surrounded by several traditional food-gathering sites that include crabapples, gooseberries, wild strawberries, medicinal plants, and fish traps.

The correspondence with the City from the BC Geographical Names Office, which manages official place names in B.C., was submitted on Aug. 19. It states that the geographical naming process includes soliciting feedback from governments, communities, and organizations that could be affected by a geological feature's name.

The topic was slated for the Sept. 5 council meeting, but will now be addressed at the committee meeting on Oct. 8.