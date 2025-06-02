Flooding erosion closes lane of highway 5, south of Valemount

Flooding and erosion have resulted in closures to a section of Highway 5, between Valemount and Blue River. Crews have been on scene of the incident since May 31, to repair and flag the road, and control traffic.

Flooding and erosion have resulted in closures to a section of Highway 5 between Valemount and Blue River.

Crews have been on scene of the incident since May 31, to repair and flag the road, and control traffic. The flooding is impacting a section of highway near the Chappell Creek Rec Site.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect and speed reductions are in place. People should expect delays when travelling through the area.

The next update will be posted by Drive B.C. on June 3.

Emil Anderson Maintenance - Robson has been posting regular updates on the unfolding situation on Facebook.

Fire chief for Blackpool Fire Rescue and the Little Fort Volunteer Fire Department, Mike Savage, is urging the public to be extremely cautious around riverbanks in the North Thompson Valley as waters from early spring melt and heavy rainfall have caused fast-flowing water.