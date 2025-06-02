 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Flooding erosion closes lane of highway 5, south of Valemount

Flooding and erosion have resulted in closures to a section of Highway 5, between Valemount and Blue River. Crews have been on scene of the incident since May 31, to repair and flag the road, and control traffic.
Jacqueline Gelineau
Jacqueline Gelineau
502897333_717578247316098_1934578794537304013_n
Emil Anderson photo of Highway 5Emil Anderson Maintenance / Facebook

Flooding and erosion have resulted in closures to a section of Highway 5 between Valemount and Blue River. 

Crews have been on scene of the incident since May 31, to repair and flag the road, and control traffic. The flooding is impacting a section of highway near the Chappell Creek Rec Site. 

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect and speed reductions are in place. People should expect delays when travelling through the area.

The next update will be posted by Drive B.C. on June 3. 

Emil Anderson Maintenance - Robson has been posting regular updates on the unfolding situation on Facebook. 

Fire chief for Blackpool Fire Rescue and the Little Fort Volunteer Fire Department, Mike Savage, is urging the public to be extremely cautious around riverbanks in the North Thompson Valley as waters from early spring melt and heavy rainfall have caused fast-flowing water. 

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jacqueline Gelineau

About the Author: Jacqueline Gelineau

Read more

More Home2

Province commissions independent review of Community Living B.C.
Province commissions independent review of Community Living B.C.
B.C. Premier David Eby stops in Japan on Asia trade mission
B.C. Premier David Eby stops in Japan on Asia trade mission
Pillowcase rescue on roadside near Trail saves tiny bear cub
Pillowcase rescue on roadside near Trail saves tiny bear cub