Food conditioning blamed as COs kill 3 bears in 2 days in Ucluelet

The West Coast has stepped into summer on a tragic but preventable footing as three black bears were killed by Conservation Officers last week after becoming addicted to non-natural food sources.

“The bears displayed non-natural, food-conditioned behaviour that showed a minimal fear of people and were dispatched as per provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines,” a spokesperson for the Conservation Officer Service wrote in an emailed statement.

The spokesperson told Black Press Media that the three bears were each killed in separate incidents. The first bear was killed on Tuesday, July 8, and the other two were both killed on July 9.

One of the bears killed on Wednesday had drawn multiple reports of accessing garbage and other non-natural food sources at a campground and was also seen breaking into tents searching for food.

The other two bears had been reported causing property damage, with reports suggesting they had broken into occupied residences, sniffing out non-natural foods.

“One of those bears also approached a group of children near a resort, while the other bear guarded garbage cans at a different resort as officers arrived,” the statement read. “The majority of reports related to all three bears occurred during daytime hours when people were present.”

The statement adds that the Conservation Officer Service continues to receive troubling reports about other bears in the area exhibiting food-conditioned behaviour.

“Bears with a conflict history that no longer fear people are not candidates for rehabilitation or relocation, as the risk to public safety is too great,” said COS Sgt. Dan Eichstadter. “We continue to urge residents, visitors, campers and businesses to ensure their attractants are securely stored. It’s the best way to help keep people, and bears, safe.”

Conservation Officers are working with residents and organizations to raise awareness and education around proper attractant management.

“Residents are also asked to ensure doors, windows and garages are not left open, as bears can follow the scent of food right into your home. Securing and monitoring your home in bear country is essential. For safety tips and resources, visit WildSafeBC.com,” the statement reads. “The COS is continuing to monitor bear activity in the area and will respond as necessary to ensure public safety.”

The Conservation Officer Service encourages anyone who spots a human-wildlife conflict to report their sighting to 1-877-952-7277.