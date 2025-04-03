Four authors bring Hope's famous chainsaw carvings to life in new book

Authors from Hope and Kelowna co-wrote book over several years

Four authors sit around a kitchen table in Hope, ready to discuss their first book and what it was like create it as a team.

The room is filled with warm, playful banter, as Ken Bruce and Evelyn Bruce, and Neil Anthes and Mary Anthes try to explain the process.

Evelyn is also Mary's sister, and she's smiling in amusement at her sister's and husband's banter. Finally, after a minute of everyone talking over one another, Mary shakes her head.

"You can see how this went!" she laughs.

For two and a half years, the four Hope and Kelowna authors worked together to create Cutting Edge Art:The Hope Chainsaw Carvings and Their Carvers, a book about Hope's chainsaw carvings and the 34 carvers who created them. Each chapter explores the history of the carvers and their work, as well as their participation in Hope's World Class Chainsaw Carving Competition. The book also explores the history of chainsaw carving in Hope and the origins of the chainsaw competition.

This was the group's first book and major project together. With the exception of Neil, who is in his 70s, all the authors are in their 80s and have previous writing experience.

Mary and Neil have been living in Kelowna since 1999. Mary previously wrote for CHIMO magazine and published a column called "Smooth Talking" through KelownaNow.

Neil also wrote for CHIMO and he's published two books, Moments in Time and Contrary to Popular Belief. He's also self-published a few books including one on photography.

Ken and Evelyn have been members of the Hope community since 2006, after moving from Maple Ridge. Ken used to work for Hammond Cedar Mill and, while there, he wrote daily newsletters for the mill. His articles, along with other things he wrote, were published in the Hammond Cedar Mill's 100th anniversary book.

Meanwhile, Evelyn wrote commercials for Channel 8 and freelanced for newspapers before stepping back for health reasons.

Writing, proofing, and interviewing were all shared equally among the authors.

Mary and Neil, owners of Anthes Photography, were the main photographers for the book. The two took photos of all the carvings throughout the Hope and, with a few exceptions, headshots of the carvers. Mary was also responsible for editing a majority of the photos in order to ensure that the quality and colour was up to par.

"I'm excited that it's finished," Ken said. "It turned out wonderful. And I think the community would love to have this. They should be proud to have it and show their friends and family. Especially if they're from out of town."

According to Mary, the ambitious project began while she and Neil were visiting and stopped in downtown Hope for lunch. While there, Mary found herself staring at one of the carvings and began wondering who carved it.

"It wasn't until I sat down for lunch that day and I started looking at the carving and thinking, who did that?" Mary said. " Why did they do it? What was their vision to do that carving? What was their their reason for doing that particular carving?"

After asking similar questions about the other carvings in town, she discussed the possibility of Evelyn writing a book about the carvings while she and Neil took the photos. What was supposed to be a simple endeavour quickly turned into a years-long project when the group realized how much work it was going to take.

In order to complete the book, the writing team tracked down each carver and took photos of their carvings in Hope. Some of the carvers were easy to find and interviews with them could be done in person. Other interviews needed to be done by phone or over FaceTime.

"It was fun," Evelyn said. "It was very interesting. And we went to interview this one carver and he was sitting outside. And during the interview, he used a little blowtorch to light a cigar.

"He just blew us away!" she laughed.

With the exception of one carver who couldn't be reached, Evelyn said the chainsaw artists were friendly and oftentimes had a great sense of humour. They were also very excited about the project and fully open to speaking with the writers.

Throughout the process, the group was constantly warned by their loved ones not to work with family on such a big project. All four authors have distinct writing styles and voices and they found themselves frequently at odds with one another over the direction of the book. The project was also costly, with around $14,500 of their own money put into making and publishing the book.

Despite this, they're grateful and glad that they were able to complete this book. And they're even happier that both Hope and the chainsaw carvers have such an important part of their history immortalized

While the authors don't have have plans to make a sequel, or work on another big project together, they have discussed the idea of reprinting the book with a new chapter focusing on Hope's 2025 World Class Chainsaw Carving competition.

They are also appreciative of how this project has given them a whole new understanding, and respect for chainsaw carving.

"(We want people) to realize that this book is the most concise description of something that put Hope on the map," Neil said. "And it's something that's easy to take home and use as a reference."

Additionally, Mary said she hopes the book will help garner more respect for the carvers and their profession. Meanwhile, Evelyn hopes the stories will give the readers a humanizing perspective about each carver.

Mayor Victor Smith, who has been supporting the project since it first started, said Hope is lucky that the authors took on this project and didn't give up.

"This book is a reflection on the chainsaw carving competition that started with Mayor Bud Gardner, and the council at the time, hiring master chainsaw carver Pete Ryan to carve an eagle for downtown Hope," Smith said. "There hasn't been anything else done like it. It's a collection of all those carvers' lives and their art. (And the carvers have) got to be proud of it. Because most of them have never had a book done on them before."

A book launch is taking place at the Hope Library on April 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those wanting to know more about the book are asked to be in the library at 2 p.m., as Mary and Neil will be giving speeches at that time.

During the event attendees will get the chance to speak with the authors and purchase the book. A few door prizes, which includes wooden carvings, a photo of Ryan Villiers winning carving for Hope’s 2023 World Class Chainsaw Carving Competition, and a copy of the book, will also be given away.

The book is available to purchase online at zirconpublications.square.site, and in-person at the Hope, Cascades & Canyons Visitor Centre and Baker's Books. Attendees of the chainsaw competition will also get a chance to buy the book during the event.