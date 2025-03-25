Hockey fan sent to B.C. hospital after airhorn use escalates to playoff violence

RCMP investigating assault allegations in Fruitvale crowd incident during junior game between Beaver Valley and Grand Forks

A 47-year-old man from Fruitvale remains in serious condition following an alleged assault during a Kootenay International Junior A Hockey League game at Fruitvale's Beaver Valley Arena on the night of Wednesday, March 19.

Trail and Greater District RCMP say they received a report of the incident the following day.

According to police, the assault happened between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. during the third period of a playoff game between Fruitvale's Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Grand Forks Bruins.

The altercation reportedly began over the use of an airhorn and escalated into a physical confrontation between the Fruitvale man and another man, suspected to be from Grand Forks.

RCMP allege the victim was violently thrown to the ground, sustaining serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to hospital, where he remains under care.

The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 50 years old. RCMP are working to identify and speak with him as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Trail RCMP detachment at 250-364-2566 and reference file number 2025-1057.

Grand Forks won the game 6-2 to complete a 4-0 sweep in the second-round playoff series and advance to the final four.