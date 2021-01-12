The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash on Highway 1 in Coquitlam. A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $118,000 for the Savics to aid their long road to recovery. (Screenshot/YouTube)

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash on Highway 1 in Coquitlam. A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $118,000 for the Savics to aid their long road to recovery. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Funds top $117K for family of children seriously injured in Coquitlam crash

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash

Funds are pouring in from Coquitlam and the surrounding area to help a Serbian family injured in a serious car crash, which has left two children with life-altering injuries.

The Savic family was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Coquitlam on Dec. 27, after a gray Dodge Charger allegedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop eastbound on Highway 1.

The Charger crashed into the Savic’s vehicle on Brunette Avenue, flipping it onto its roof, according to police. The driver of the Charger was also transported to hospital following the crash.

Two of the three children, both under the age of 13, remain in critical condition in medically-induced comas, according to GoFundMe organizer Dragana Mrakic, who is the president of the Mlada Srbadija folklore dance group where the Savic children danced.

READ ALSO: Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

Mrakic said the children have sustained serious head injuries, resulting in brain damage affecting speech and motor skills, Meanwhile, the parents are unable to work due to injuries sustained from the crash.

READ ALSO: Coquitlam crash kills one person, injured two others

“They have a long road to recovery ahead of them,” Mrakic wrote. “In times of tragedy, we come together as a community to lift up the ones we love, the ones who are hurting and who need our support now, more than ever!”

As of Tuesday morning (Jan. 12), roughly 1,200 donors have raised $117,885 for the Savic family.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s police watchdog, is probing the incident to determine if police played a role in the incident.

Anyone with information about this crash is advised to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or at iiobc.ca.

 

@adameditor18
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Antibody test kits being sent to British Columbians to measure impact of COVID-19

Just Posted

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from CFB Comox is taking part in the search for a missing kayaker near Sooke. (File - Black Press Media)
Air search for missing Langford kayaker called off

Ground search continues; kayaker set off near Sooke at noon Sunday

Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
Driver caught going 144 km/h on Pat Bay Highway slapped with hefty fines

Vehicle impounded after driver caught speeding more than he thought

Emily Rose laid down a kindness rocks at a tribute to 16-year-old Andre Courtemanche, whose body was found Saturday at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Emily Rose photo)
‘It’s heartbreaking:’ Calls for increased mental health support following death of Langford teen

16-year-old Andre Courtemanche’s body was found at Goldstream Provincial Park

Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)
Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

(Pixabay stock photo)
Central Saanich police looking to reunite lost diamond ring with rightful owner

Ring found during the summer at Centennial Park

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash on Highway 1 in Coquitlam. A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $118,000 for the Savics to aid their long road to recovery. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Funds top $117K for family of children seriously injured in Coquitlam crash

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash

Condo construction in Victoria. Property values have continued to rise in most areas of B.C. in the past year. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. takes over homeowner grant applications, raises eligibility

Online system to open once property tax notices are out

COVID-19 antibody test kit mailed to residents at random. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Antibody test kits being sent to British Columbians to measure impact of COVID-19

Stats Canada has started mailing out COVID-19 Antibody and Health Surveys to residents

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Mayor Brad Unger confirmed the council’s decision to conclude the appointment of Illes as fire chief and although the reason for termination was not specified, he said that it was a “human resources matter.”(Black Press file photo)
Gold River village council terminates fire chief

While reason for termination remains undisclosed, co-workers cry foul and hand in their pagers

Reverend Brenda Nestegaard Paul prepares to record a worship session at Trinity Anglican/ Lutheran Church in Port Alberni. Nestegaard Paul has been creative in keeping her congregation connected through COVID-19. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Island faith leaders voice opposition to churches defying COVID-19 restrictions

‘The church is not just a building,’ says Vancouver Island pastor

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Most Read