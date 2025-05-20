Gabriola wants ferry advisory boards back after BC Ferries dumps them for website

RDN board to write ferry company and commission

Stakeholders on Gabriola Island want officials to change course and reinstate ferry advisory committees.

In the past, the advisory committees provided an outlet for coastal ferry communities to give feedback on subjects such as sailing times and scheduling, but the committees were dissolved by B.C. Ferries on May 1, replaced by the Let's Connect framework, in which feedback is accepted through a website.

Steven Earle, former Gabriola committee chairperson, does not like the new direction. B.C. Ferries hadn't met with the committee chairs since the fall, he said, after promising a transparent process in which "everything was on the table," including the possibility of community organization, something Gabriolans sought.

"There's no way you can be too cynical in this case…" Earle said. "It's anti-democratic, and they just don't want to listen to what communities have to say."

He pointed to a recent schedule change on an evening route from an 8:50 p.m. sailing to an 8:15 p.m. sailing as an example.

"Before last November, if they wanted to change anything, like a schedule, just even a small change, they would write to the FAC and say … 'Do you have any feedback?' And we might or might not. But since then, they've just made changes. They haven't said anything to anybody, even though, up until April 30, the FAC still existed, so they basically just side-stepped us," he said.

At the Regional District of Nanaimo's board meeting Tuesday, May 13, Vanessa Craig, chairperson and Gabriola director, successfully brought forth a motion to ask B.C. Ferries, the B.C. Ferry Commission and the B.C. Ferry Authority executives for engagement including a community-based group.

"They've disbanded the FAC and they're trying to communicate back and forth directly with members, which I think is a way of disenfranchising the community voice, as [it's very difficult to track] if individuals are contacting B.C. Ferries … they've made two recent changes without any consultation about how the community might feel about it," said Craig.

In an e-mail, Sheila Reynolds, B.C. Ferries spokesperson, noted the new system is only two weeks old and it was formed directly by what was heard during a research and consultation process, including public feedback, staff input and best practices, "and reflects [B.C. Ferries'] commitment to inclusive, transparent, and purpose-driven engagement."

The work of ferry advisory committees was appreciated, but based on feedback "it was time to evolve," she said, with some stating "the FAC model wasn't effective for them" and wanting to connect with B.C. Ferries more directly.

"We look forward to providing space – whether through a project feedback group or other opportunities – for past FAC members to continue to share their input," Reynolds said.

Earle said the Gabriola committee will still make an effort to pass information on to people.

"Gabriola FAC has a website and I think that has been an effective way of communicating with the community," he said. "It is busy, it gets a lot of traffic. There's useful information about which ferry to take if you want to avoid a lineup and that kind of thing and we post notices there. We certainly intend to keep that website going."

More Gabriola ferry information can be found at http://gabriolafac.com. For B.C. Ferries schedules, visit www.bcferries.com.