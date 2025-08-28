'Gender equality is not optional': B.C. groups push for federal action

Representatives from 13 gender justice and anti-violence organizations from across B.C. met with federal minister

A coalition of gender justice and anti-violence organizations in B.C. is pushing the federal government to save funding for Women and Gender Equality Canada and commit to efforts to end gender-based violence.

Representatives from 13 organizations met with federal Women and Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez on Monday, Aug. 25 to express their concerns surrounding intimate partner violence and femicide and the proposed federal budget cuts that could impact their work.

The 2025-26 departmental plan from the Women and Gender Equality Plan (WAGE), released in June, noted that its budget would decline by 80 per cent between 2024-25 and 2027-28.

Surrey Women's Centre, which was at the discussion, stated in a post on social media: "We join our fellow social justice and anti-violence organizations across the province in calling on the federal government to repeal their proposed 80 per cent cut to the Women and Gender Equality Canada budget."

"Those of us on the front lines are faced with the reality of gender-based violence, sexual assault, employment inequity and their intersection with housing, child care, and environmental crises every day. These issues are worsening, and the number of those who need our help only grows."

The group met at the Battered Women's Support Services (BWSS) offices in Vancouver for a roundtable discussion, where they shared their unified concerns and outlined three core asks.

"This meeting was an important opportunity for B.C. leaders to present evidence, experiences and solutions rooted in the realities of survivors across our province," noted a post on BWSS.

They asked Valdez for "stable, core, multi-year funding for the sector," noted the post. The funding would be used to end the cycle of what they described as "project-based" instability and insecurity.

They also asked to shift investments towards the "care economy, housing and prevention," saying these things are essential violence prevention measures.

Lastly, they asked for "independent, survivor and Indigenous-led accountability" for the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls calls for justice, to ensure that these are more than just promises but are acted upon.

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of BWSS, said that work is critical.

“Every six days a woman in Canada is killed by her partner. In British Columbia, we are losing women and girls at an alarming rate, yet the federal government has not committed to the National Action Plan on Gender-based Violence past year five. Today, we are telling the minister clearly: gender equality is not optional. Without safety for women, girls, and gender-diverse people, there is no public safety in this country.”

The roundtable also described to Valdez the unique challenges that B.C. faces, including the rising number of femicide cases, access to affordable child care and the housing shortages.

“The creation of safe and affordable housing is a key lever for addressing women’s safety and investments are necessary because the home can be one of the most dangerous places," said Amy Fitzgerald of the B.C. Society of Transition Houses.

Valdez said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media that she was grateful to have met with the local leaders and advocates.

"Our federal government is committed to working alongside them to strengthen supports for survivors, prevent gender-based violence, and build safer communities across B.C. and Canada. The voices I heard here in Vancouver will continue to guide our actions as we move forward together.

Representatives from B.C. Society of Transition Houses, Black Women Connect Vancouver and Pacific Immigrant Resources Society, Battered Women’s Support Services, Coalition of Childcare Advocates of BC $10 a Day Child Care, Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, Ending Violence Association of BC, Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association, Justice for Girls, ‘Ksan Society, Prince George Sexual Assault Centre, Surrey Women’s Centre, Westcoast Community Resources Society and West Coast LEAF were at the roundtable.