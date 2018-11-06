Canadian rock hitmakers Glass Tiger perform at the McPherson Playhouse in Victoria on Nov. 9.

Glass Tiger hits reimagined, brought to the stage

The pride of Newmarket Ont. performs songs from 31 at the McPherson Playhouse

Don’t worry about forgetting about Glass Tiger, because they haven’t gone anywhere, and are in fact set to play Victoria’s McPherson Playhouse on Friday, Nov. 9.

The popular rock band from Newmarket, Ont. had a string of Top 10 hits in Canada through the 1980s and early ’90s and scored international success with their first single “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone),” which featured backing vocals from Bryan Adams.

The band’s first album, The Thin Red Line, set a record for fastest selling debut recording in Canadian history. Over the course of its history, the band has toured internationally with acts such as Tina Turner, Journey and Roxette.

Now Glass Tiger is back with a new album called 31, in honour of their 31 years as a band. Recorded in Nashville by Johnny Reid, the album revisits the band’s greatest hits, but with a new spin the band has referred to as the “campfire test.” Songs have been stripped back to their basics and then rebuilt to find new life.

These iconic songs will be played for a Victoria crowd with an old-is-new acoustic format. It’s an approach that shows how, beyond the ’80s production and big rock sound, the strengths of the songwriting and performance have allowed these songs to endure.

Tickets start at $45 and are available at rmts.bc.ca.

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

