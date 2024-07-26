Good Samaritans help snuff roadside fire on Lake Cowichan highway

Helpers stop fire from spreading

A Cowichan Valley Regional District fire chief is lauding the efforts of at least two individuals in their efforts to prevent a wildfire.

Sahtlam Fire Chief Eric Clifton still doesn't know who the water truck driver was but he wants to thank them for stopping to extinguish a small brush fire on July 18. Clifton also wants to thank the citizen that called the fire in and then stayed at the scene to guide the fire department to it.

On July 18 just after lunch, somebody in a water truck — not one of the three local water haulers, Clifton said, he's checked with them — was driving up the Lake Cowichan Highway when they spotted a fire along the side of the road.

"It was right up close to the trees there, It could have gotten out of hand in a hurry," Clifton explained.

As it was, the brush fire scorched "a fair sized area" said the chief.

It would have been worse but disaster was averted by the water truck operator.

"They pulled up and put it out and were driving away in the distance when I got there," Clifton said. "It’s really nice when people take that time and initiative and put things out like that."

What's more, one of the callers stayed at the location of the fire and waved the fire trucks down when they arrived.

"They stayed on scene and talked to us and told us about it," Clifton said. "Quite often they’ll drive down the road and call and say they passed it and quite often you'll have two or three different halls looking for it."

Multiple fire halls are responsible for fire protection along the highway to Lake Cowichan and each has a specific coverage area.

Clifton and his department are grateful for the community members who averted potential disaster.

"It is very nice when people take the initiative and put out a fire, and when somebody calls us and then stays at the scene, it really helps."

"Sahtlam Fire Department says a big 'thank you' to whoever did that," Clifton said.

Community safety takes a community.