Greater Victoria events calendar

Friday, Nov. 9

Accessible Art for Christmas – 10 am – 4 pm. The perfect Christmas gift – art. This month 19 artists show casting their fabulous and accessible art: watercolor paintings, printmaking, woodcarvings, pottery and photography. Your choice of 125+ art items that will be appreciated and cherished!. For more information go to www.artinthebarn.net. 4578 Hughes Rd.

The Vault Brothers – 7 – 9 pm. Join us, as we open the Four Seasons vault to showcase some of your all-time favourite family shows. See performances from some of Greater Victoria’s best musical talent as they bring back pieces from: Oliver, Little Mermaid, Christmas Carol, Seussical and many more! Adults $20, children $12. Family rates are available. For more information go to www.fsmtheatre.ca The Ridge Theatre at Claremont High School.

In Remembrance: The 100th Anniversary of WW1 – 8 pm. A performance of music and readings to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War I, including A Shropshire Lad by English poet Alfred Edward Housman, music by Kurt Weill, as well as popular songs from the era. UVic Voice Ensemble with Kinza Tyrrell on piano. Admission by donation. Phillip T. Young Recital Hall.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Zonta Victoria’s Gala – 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm. The Zonta Club of Victoria turns 50 and Zonta International celebrates its 99th year. It’s time to celebrate! The vision of Zonta International is a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman can live to her full potential. Golden Gala tickets are $99. The event will include dinner, entertainment and a silent auction. For more information, go to zontavictoria.org. The University Club of Victoria, 3800 Finnerty Rd.

Lessons – 7:30 pm. Bema Productions in collaboration with Langham Court Theatre presents “Lessons” by Wendy Graf. “Lessons” is a touching, funny and poignant drama that asks the question: Can we find healing and forgiveness when our beliefs are questioned? Admission is $23 available at www.langhamtheatre.ca or 250-384-2142 with proceeds going to The War Amps. Langham Court Theatre, 805 Langham CourtLangham Court Theatre, 805 Langham Crt.

Lindsay Beaver – 8 pm. When blues-rocking, soul-singing drummer, songwriter and bandleader Lindsay Beaver takes the stage, she makes an immediate and unforgettable impression. $22 advance for VJS members and students or $25 at the door (service charges may apply). For more information, contact 250-386-6121 or www.rmts.bc.ca. Hermann’s Jazz Club 753 View St.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Monday, Nov. 12

The Peninsula Garden Club annual general meeting – 7 pm. Our speaker on this evening will be Paul de Greeff, who is a Registered Landscape Architect and owner of the firm Murdock de Greeff Inc. Paul will give a presentation entitled “Digging Into Rain Gardens” which will cover all aspects of the purpose, design and installation of a water garden into the landscape. Everyone welcome, drop in fee $5. Refreshments, Parlour Show, Plant Stall, Library and Raffle. Mary Winspear Centre.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Pacifica Housing Annual Tenant Art Show – 6:30 – 8 pm. Pacifica Housing is proud to host its 7th Annual Tenant Art Show, a platform to recognize its residents their talent and creativity, and illustrate the power of art as a healing agent for those who have been impacted by homelessness or housing insecurity. Free admission. Parkside Hotel and Spa, 810 Humboldt St.

Importance of Insurance in Emergency Preparedness – 7 -8 pm. Join Aaron Sutherland, VP of Insurance Bureau of Canada for an overview of the risks facing island residents, how insurance works, and the questions to ask your insurance representative to determine the coverage that is right for you. Bring your questions. Register course #14301 at 250-475-7121. Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, 3220 Cedar Hill Rd.

The Peace River Valley: A Treasure Trove of Natural History – 7:30 pm. In this presentation, award-winning journalist Sarah Cox tells the story of the Peace River Valley’s astonishing natural wealth and shares insights from her new book Breaching the Peace: The Site C Dam and a Valley’s Stand Against Big Hydro. Room 159, Fraser Building, UVic.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Mitsuko Shirai, career talk – 4 – 6 pm. Shirai, UVic 2018 honorary doctorate recipient, is known as the “First Lady of the German Lied,” talks to UVic voice students about her career. Free admission. Rm. B037, MacLaurin Building, B-Wing.

Emmet Cohen Trio – 8 pm. Multifaceted American jazz pianist-composer Emmet Cohen is one of the most highly pivotal figures in music today, presenting jazz lectures through the YoungArts Foundation and Lincoln Center’s “Jazz for Young People” program. $32 advance for VJS members and students or $35 at the door (service charges may apply). On sale Friday, Oct. 5. For more information, contact 250-386-6121 or www.rmts.bc.ca. Hermann’s Jazz Club 753 View St.

Friday, Nov. 16

A Victorian Farewell – The Victoria AM Association hosts a complimentary breakfast buffect at the Union Club. RSVP Debbie at 250-590-8424, debbieburkhart66@gmail.com or victoria.am.bc@gmail.com before Nov. 10.

Fridaymusic – 12:30 pm. A concert of varied repertoire featuring the UVic Percussion Ensemble directed by Bill Linwood. Admission by donation. Phillip T. Young Recital Hall.

Saturday, Nov. 17

2nd Annual Craft and Bake Sale – 9 am – 3 pm. Do your holiday shopping from local craftspeople while supporting the Kaare Norgaard Boys and Girls Club and the Centre for Active Living 50+. Admission is by donation, with the funds going to support both the Kaare Norgaard Boys and Girls Club and the Centre for Active Living 50+. For more information, contact courom@bgcvic.orh. 1229 Clarke Rd.

Lieder by Robert Schumann – 3 – 5 pm. In this masterclass, Mitsuko Shirai works with singers Alana Hayes and Kyron Basu (graduate students, UVic Musicology with Performance program) and pianist Harald Krebs on two Robert Schumann song cycles (opp. 35 and 135). Free admission. Phillip T. Young Recital Hall.

Peninsula Streams’ Fall Social – 6:30 – 9 pm. Please join us for appies, a short film about the history of Tod Inlet, a review of our recent stream projects and plans for 2019, and of course good times with good friends! Tickets ($25/each) will be available via Eventbrite. McTavish Academy of Arts.

West Shore Lions Club Annual Charity Dance – Doors open at 6:30 pm. Dance to Supersauce 8.00 p.m. to midnight. Advance tickets at the Legion $20..00, or $25.00 at the door. All proceeds go to Goldstream Food Bank Christmas Hampers. Langford Legion

Sunday, Nov. 18

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Tuesdaymusic: Flute Studio Recital – 12:30 pm. A concert featuring UVic School of Music flute students from the studio of Suzanne Snizek. Admission by donation. Phillip T. Young Recital Hall.

Spotlight Prose Open Mic – 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Come out for a chance to read your fiction or non-fiction at Victoria’s prose open-mic event. Open mic sign-up between 6:15 and 6:30 pm. Readings up to 5 minutes. Featured readers and Howard M. Stewart, May Q. Wong. Free admission. For more information go to canadianauthors.org/vancouver/victoria/ Caffe Fantastico, 965 Kings Rd.

Plants of Western Australia – 7:30 pm – 9 pm. Western Australia is an enormous area with a diverse flora to match. In addition to photographs of the plants this talk by Ron Long contains details of pollination strategies that are hard to believe. Admission is free. For more information go to www.naturevictoria.ca. Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary, 3873 Swan Lake Rd.

Ecosystems on the edge – Restoring coastal sand ecosystems on Sidney Island – 7:30 pm. Sidney Spit, in Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, is a rare coastal ecosystem. In 2016, Parks Canada began restoring this coastal sand ecosystem on Sidney Spit. With speaker Pippa Lawn. Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature House.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Volunteer Information Session – 7 -8 pm. Join us to discover the rewards of volunteering with the Saanich Emergency Program. Thankfully disasters and large scale emergencies are rare. However, our volunteers stay very busy with our challenging and interesting opportunities. You don’t need any experience; we provide all training. Register for course @14360 at 250-475-7121. Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, 3220 Cedar Hill Rd.

How the ‘Killer’ Became the Orca – 7:15 pm. The Victoria Historical Society presents this talk with Jason Colby. Today, there is no more prominent symbol of the West Coast than the orca. Yet just a few decades ago, killer whales were reviled and shot throughout the region. Admission is free for members; $5 for guests. Contact us at www.victoriahistoricalsociety.bc.ca James Bay New Horizons, 234 Menzies St.

Friday, Nov. 23

Fridaymusic – 12:30 pm. A concert of varied repertoire featuring the UVic School of Music voice students. Admission by donation. Phillip T. Young Recital Hall.

A Victorian Farewell – The Victoria AM Association hosts a complimentary dinner buffect at the Delta Ocean Pointe Hotel. RSVP Debbie at 250-590-8424, debbieburkhart66@gmail.com or victoria.am.bc@gmail.com before Nov. 10.

Bach Handel Meet Sally – 7:30 pm. Bach’s Concerto in D minor for Keyboard, BWV 1052, is his finest composition in this genre and here features the fine pianist Susan de Burgh. Also included is a suite Stephen Brown has arranged from Handel’s Water Music and the premiere of his new piece “The Adventures of Sally and Her Motorcycle”. Orchestral colour abounds and the ever-witty Robert Holliston will read the story. Adults $25, students $13, ages 19 and under free at the door. St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 10030 Third St., Sidney

UVic Wind Symphony: Here and There – 8 pm. A concert exploring the energy and soul of our planet through compositions about earth, air, sea and spirit. Many of the composers featured on the program were inspired by these themes while others posed questions through their music about the delicate balance between man and nature in both conflict and peace, as these forces attempt to work together in harmony. Adults $20, seniors, $15 students & UVic Alumni $10. The Farquhar at UVic, University Centre.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Monthly Bottle Drive Fundraiser – 9 am – 12 pm. Stelly’s Secondary students are running bottle drives to raise money for the annual Dry Grad Celebration for Grad 2019. Refundable bottles and cans can be dropped off at the school. 1627 Stelly’s Cross Rd.

Clarinet Masterclass – 1 – 3 pm. Join an open clarinet masterclass with Shawn Earle, clarinet instructor at UVic, featuring performances by clarinet majors from the School of Music. Free admission. Phillip T. Young Recital Hall.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Amsterdam’s Portuguese Synagogue – My Heritage – 2 pm. Congregation Emanu-El Synagogue’s Adult Education Committee presents this talk with Rick Kool. Admission is by donation. Contact ruth.schreier@gmail.com with any questions. Congregation Emanu-El Synagogue, 1461 Blanshard St,

UVic Vocal Jazz Ensemble Fall Showcase – Twilight: Between the Blues & Bebop – 7 pm. Expect a fun-filled evening featuring original arrangements and timeless classics performed by studio groups and combos. Admission by donation. Phillip T. Young Recital Hall.

Monday, Nov. 26

Hydroid biodiversity in the Northeast Pacific: taxonomic perspectives and challenges – 7:30 – 9 pm. Hydroids are mostly marine, often colonial, gelatinous animals related to corals, anemones, and jellyfish. They come in many different forms but these colonies are just one stage in their complex life cycle. Dr. Henry Choong, Curator of Invertebrate Zoology, Royal BC Museum, will give an overview of hydroid diversity in the Northeast Pacific. For more information, go to www.naturevictoria.ca. Room 159, Fraser Building, UVic.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

String Chamber Concert – 8 pm. A concert featuring UVic School of Music string students from the chamber music class of the Lafayette String Quartet. Admission by donation. Phillip T. Young Recital Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Call of the Western Screech-owl – 7:30 – 9 pm. Habitat Acquisition Trust’s Contracting Biologist Tania Tripp and HAT’s resident bird-nerd and Community and Development Coordinator, Ashlea Veldhoen share findings from recent surveys for Western Screech-owls. Free admission. For more information go to www.naturevictoria.ca. Room 159, Fraser Building, UVic.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Don Wright Symphonic Winds: Life, Legends & Loss – 8 pm. An evening of concert band repertoire performed by student musicians from all across the UVic campus. Adults $20 / Seniors $15 / Students & UVic Alumni $10. The Farquhar at UVic, University Centre.

Friday, Nov. 30

UVic Orchestra – 8pm. Jasmine Huang, piano (UVic Concerto Competition winner) and Ajtony Csaba, conductor. Adults $20, seniors $15 and students and UVic alumni $10. The Farquhar at UVic, University Centre.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Santa Shuffle Fun Run & Elf Walk – 10 – 11 am. Lace up your running shoes and join us for a day of family fun to raise money for local Salvation Army initiatives. Register online until Nov 29 (by city). Registration opens at 8:30 am for the 5K Fun Run & 1K Elf Walk.Registration fees vary for individual, family and group entries. Go to www.santashuffle.ca for more information. Vic West Community Centre, 521 Craigflower Rd.

UVic Choirs – 7 pm. More than 250 voices from the University of Victoria choirs join in harmony for this popular seasonal concert. Get into the holiday spirit with the UVic Chorus, Chamber Singers, and Vocal Jazz Ensemble joined by UVic brass students. These ensembles are directed by Adam Con, Susan Young, and Wendell Clanton. Arrive early to get a seat! Admission by donation. Christ Church Cathedral, Quadra St. at Rockland Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Tuesdaymusic – 12:30 pm. Take an afternoon break to enjoy a concert of varied repertoire and instruments featuring UVic School of Music students. Admission by donation. Phillip T. Young Recital Hall.

Hope in the City Luncheon – 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Canadian Ice Dance Gold Medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are the featured guest speakers at The Salvation Army’s First Annual Hope in the City Luncheon. Join MCs Mandy Farmer and Tyler Dolan for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.ca/e/hope-in-the-city-luncheon-tickets-52021643135 The Roundhouse at Bayview Place, 253 Esquimalt Rd.

Emergency Preparedness Begins with You – 7 – 8:30 pm. When disaster strikes, your chances of staying safe, healthy and comfortable are much better if you are prepared. This 90-minute presentation offers the information you need to prepare yourself and your family to survive on your own for up to seven days after any type of disaster. Register for course #12410 at 250-475-7100. Gordon Head Recreation Centre, 4100 Lambrick Way.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Holiday Craft Fair – 10 am – 2 pm. A variety of vendors and free hot chocolate, popcorn, holiday music and more. $2 or bring a non-perishable food item. Quadra Village Community Centre, 901 Kings Rd.

39th Annual Tuba Christmas – 1 – 3 pm. The euphonious tones of massed, low-brass instruments can be heard once again when more than 70 tubas and euphoniums unite for one of Victoria’s favourite holiday traditions. Donations accepted for the Times Colonist Christmas Fund. Market Square, 560 Johnson St.

Monday, Dec. 10

Naden Band Christmas Spectacular 40th Anniversary Concerts – 7:30 – 9:30 pm. Guest performers include The Pierre Schryer Duo and The Canadian College of the Performing Arts with MC Bruce Williams. Please support The Salvation Army Toy Drive and bring an unwrapped toy. Admission is $10. Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton St.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Keeping the Peace: Maintaining Habitat Connectivity in BC’s Northeast – 7:30 – 9 pm. Join Tim Burkhart for a journey across this landscape, and learn about how you can help keep the Peace. Free admission. For more information, go to www.naturevictoria.ca. Room 159, Fraser Building, UVic.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

